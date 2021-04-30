The first batch of U.S. aid arrived in India on Friday. President Biden has promised more than $100 million in support, including 1,100 oxygen cylinders and 15 million N95 masks.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker
China says it has found cases of virus variant first identified in India
Health officials in China say they are going on high alert after tracking fresh coronavirus cases linked to a new variant first discovered in India.
The Chinese Center for Disease Control’s senior epidemiologist Wu Zunyou said Chinese cities were picking up cases of the variant known as B.1.617 as he called for more stringent sanitation measures this weekend, when tens of millions of Chinese are expected to travel for the Labor Day holiday.
“Everyone is very concerned and very worried,” Wu said. “The fact is since the covid-19 pandemic, the virus has been continually mutating, and as long as the epidemic continues, the virus will mutate.”
The B.1617 variant, which has worried scientists because it combines several mutations in the spike protein that could help the virus evade the human body’s immune system, was first detected in India in October. It has spread to at least 17 countries, including Britain and the United States, the World Health Organization said this week.
Thousands have died every day in India this week under a deluge of new cases, although it’s not clear how many cases can be attributed to the potent B.1.617 variant compared to other strains.
Wu did not specify how many B.1.617 cases have been found in China. But local authorities have recently been reporting an uptick in travelers testing positive after arriving from India.
Officials in Zhejiang Province said Thursday that 11 sailors on a shipping vessel who had passed through India, Bangladesh and Singapore tested positive. The city of Chongqing also reported four new cases of travelers from India. Hong Kong authorities also halted flights from India for two weeks after they found that 52 people — or one-third of passengers — on an April 3 flight from New Delhi tested positive.
Chinese public health officials, like their counterparts elsewhere, have called for rolling out vaccination drives as fast as possible to slow the rate of new infections — and lower the chance of viral strains undergoing significant new mutations. China has vaccinated 240 million people so far, Vice Premier Sun Chunlun said Thursday.
More than year into pandemic, mixed signals on homelessness in D.C.
The number of chronically homeless people in the District increased by more than 20 percent last year, even as the total number of homeless residents fell by about the same amount, city leaders said Thursday.
More than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, the city’s annual count of homeless residents indicates the District has decreased homelessness among veterans and families as it lost ground among youths and those repeatedly left without housing.
The “point-in-time” count, held in January amid some of the pandemic’s darkest days, sent advocates for the homeless onto city streets to tally the number of unsheltered people. Combined with figures from shelters and other city services, the yearly census — mandated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development — offers a snapshot of how many residents are living on the streets.
America is running low on chicken. Blame covid-19, a sandwich craze and huge appetite for wings.
A poultry paucity has arrived, heralded by fast-food executives describing in earnings calls their stores’ struggles to stock enough chicken — nuggets, tenders, wings, patties, all shapes and sizes — to keep pace with legions of peckish Americans.
“Demand for the new sandwich has been so strong that, coupled with general tightening in domestic chicken supply, our main challenge has been keeping up with that demand,” said David Gibbs, CEO of Yum Brands, whose KFC restaurants recently rolled out a new fried-chicken sandwich.
Chicken has for years been the most popular meat in the United States and experts and analysts have cited several reasons for the current deficit. Some are related to the coronavirus — pandemic-spurred disruptions in the market and supply chain and an increased demand for a comfort food that is takeout- or delivery-friendly. Others, industry watchers say, include increased competition, volatile feed prices and even the deadly winter storms that swept over the South in February, halting the work of chicken processors.