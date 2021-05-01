Melinda J. Danforth, director of intergovernmental affairs for Oneida Nation, said to NBC News that as many as seven or eight people may have been shot. Oneida Nation spokesperson Bobbi Webster told the Associated Press that she did not have information on the conditions of those who were shot. It was unclear whether there are any fatalities.
Webster said that authorities were clearing people out of the casino and surrounding properties.
When reached by The Washington Post late Saturday, police could not offer any details and said there would be a news conference in the coming hours. The casino announced that all of its locations would be “closed until further notice.”
Videos shared to social media appear to show a chaotic scene of police surrounding the casino and people rushing out of the building.
One person storming out of the casino is heard anxiously saying, “You guys, c’mon!”
This is a developing story.