Sharpton told the Associated Press that he wants to highlight Brown’s life and call attention to greater issues in policing, as he did in his sermon for a funeral for George Floyd, a Black man murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis.
“I would want to get across that this is a human being. And for us, it’s part of a continual abuse of police power,” he told the news outlet.
Black residents of Elizabeth City, N.C., thought police violence happened in other places. Then it came to their town.
People gathered over the weekend to protest the actions of police in Brown’s death.
Brown was killed by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies on April 21 when officers were executing a search warrant and an arrest warrant on felony drug charges at his home, The Washington Post reported.
His family released an independent autopsy that showed he had been shot five times, with one shot in the back of his head. The state autopsy has not yet been released.
Brown’s death came just a day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of killing Floyd, whose death sparked international outrage over racism and policing.
