An invitation-only funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., the 42-year-old Black man killed by police in Elizabeth City, N.C., will take place there Monday as mourners continue to grieve his loss and demand police reform.

The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for Brown at Fountain of Life Church. Other speakers, such as the Brown family attorney, Ben Crump, and leader of the Poor People’s campaign, the Rev. William Barber II, will provide remarks.

Sharpton told the Associated Press that he wants to highlight Brown’s life and call attention to greater issues in policing, as he did in his sermon for a funeral for George Floyd, a Black man murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis.

“I would want to get across that this is a human being. And for us, it’s part of a continual abuse of police power,” he told the news outlet.

People gathered over the weekend to protest the actions of police in Brown’s death.

Brown was killed by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies on April 21 when officers were executing a search warrant and an arrest warrant on felony drug charges at his home, The Washington Post reported.

His family released an independent autopsy that showed he had been shot five times, with one shot in the back of his head. The state autopsy has not yet been released.

Brown’s death came just a day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of killing Floyd, whose death sparked international outrage over racism and policing.

