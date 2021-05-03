Jordan Burnette was arrested Saturday and charged with burglary as a hate crime and “numerous charges related to the many acts of vandalism as hate crimes that have taken place in this community,” NYPD Deputy Inspector Jessica Corey said in a news conference.
Community groups praised the arrest after the wave of vandalism had left interfaith leaders in the area pleading for an end to a rising tide of hate against religious institutions.
“We commend @NYPDHateCrimes @NYPDnews for their steadfast efforts to find the perpetrator & welcome the arrest of this individual who terrorized the #Jewish community,” tweeted the Community Security Service, a volunteer synagogue security group, which said it helped NYPD identify the suspect.
The rash of late-night vandalism targeted synagogues in the Bronx’s Riverdale neighborhood, which has a large Jewish population. Starting on April 23, the Riverdale Jewish Center, Young Israel of Riverdale, Chabad of Riverdale, and Conservative Synagogue Adath Israel all found their windows and doors cracked and shattered, the New York Post reported. Surveillance video showed a man pelting the institutions with rocks.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task force launched an investigation, and New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) ordered state investigators to assist, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported.
In a city that has recently been rocked by a spike in hate crimes, particularly against Asian Americans, the attacks raised fears of a new round of attacks on Jewish targets.
“An attack on any synagogue is an attack on all synagogues, all Jewish institutions, and all houses of worship,” the Riverdale Jewish Community Partnership said last month, the JTA reported.
The case against Burnette began on Saturday when police stopped him for riding against traffic on a bicycle. He was “uncooperative” and refused to give officers ID, Corey said, and matched a description of the suspect in the synagogue attacks.
So police combed the area and found a van with a shattered windshield near where they had stopped Burnette. When they reviewed surveillance footage, Corey said, it showed Burnette throwing a rock at the van and also showed him going into the parking lot of the nearby Conservative Synagogue Adath Israel.
When police went to that synagogue, they found the prayer books “strewn” around the ground, Corey said, and discovered that Burnette had stolen the bicycle he was riding from a shed on the property. Prosecutors later alleged that Burnette had doused the prayer books in hand sanitizer, according to court documents reviewed by the New York Post.
Burnette now faces 42 charges tied to nine different cases of vandalism, including the synagogue attacks and numerous other rock-throwing incidents involving nearby vehicles, the Post reported.
It’s not clear if Burnette has an attorney yet.