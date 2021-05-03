Western pharmaceutical companies have lobbied to protect vaccine patents, even as a worsening pandemic has claimed millions of lives around the globe. In recent months, India and South Africa have led a campaign at the WTO to persuade the United States and others to at least temporarily repeal those restrictions to allow developing nations to manufacture the shots.
India’s U.S. diaspora reckons with coronavirus crisis abroad
Avani Singh hops on Zoom around 11 p.m. every night with her mother in New Jersey and uncle in India, strategizing how to keep her coronavirus-stricken grandfather alive.
Before starting a new search last weekend, Singh, a 28-year-old consultant, walked her dog in her Arlington, Va., neighborhood where people lined up to get inside a rooftop tiki bar and a group pedaled by on a party bike, drinking beer. She returned to her apartment and stayed up until 2 a.m. scouring Instagram for phone numbers of Indians who might have oxygen and getting no replies to a flurry of messages.
Singh is among thousands of Americans struggling to help Indian relatives survive a catastrophic coronavirus surge that has caused the health-care system to collapse. The desperation of families in India has spread across time zones and borders as families fend for themselves in search of hospital beds, oxygen canisters and basic medication.
Brazil needs help, but its leader has already insulted much of the world
RIO DE JANEIRO — Two developing countries, enormous in population and geography, in the grip of devastating coronavirus outbreaks. Hospitals running out of supplies. Patients turned away. A new variant everywhere. Outside help desperately needed.
For India, upended by record infection rates, the world has responded.
But for Brazil, which has buried some 140,000 coronavirus victims in the past two months, the international response has been more muted. President Jair Bolsonaro in March called on international organizations to help. A group of state governors asked the United Nations for “humanitarian aid.” The Brazilian ambassador to the European Union begged two weeks ago for help: “It’s a race against time to save many lives in Brazil.”
But the response has largely been a shrug, criticism of Brazil’s missteps — and limited action, so far.
Australia’s threat to jail travelers from India draws criticism
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison rejected criticism Monday over his administration’s decision to ban travel from India and to fine or jail anyone who disobeys, including Australian citizens.
Morrison announced last week that Australia would pause flights from India until at least May 15 over coronavirus concerns. Over the weekend, Health Minister Greg Hunt revealed that as of Monday, anyone arriving in Australia after spending time in India in the previous 14 days could face up to five years in jail or a $50,000 fine.
Australia shut its borders in March of last year, allowing only Australian citizens and their close relatives to enter. Strict return quotas have left an estimated 36,000 Australians stranded abroad, including 9,000 in India.
But the threat to jail Australians escaping India — which set a new national record of covid 3,689 deaths on Sunday — has led to fierce criticism, including from within Morrison’s governing coalition.
“We should be helping Aussies in India return, not jailing them,” tweeted Matt Canavan, deputy Senate leader of the National Party, which is in coalition with Morrison’s Liberal Party.
Anthony Albanese, head of the opposition Labor Party, called the jail threats “quite extraordinary” and asked why Australia had never taken similar measures against the United States during its worst covid wave.
Morrison denied the measures were racist, saying Australia had seen a sevenfold increase in the percentage of people traveling from India who tested positive for the coronavirus.
“This is about health,” he said during a Monday radio interview, adding he was “deeply, deeply concerned about the humanitarian crisis in India.”