Verdejo rose to fame in 2012 when he represented Puerto Rico at the London Olympics and then became a professional boxer in the lightweight division. In 2016, he suffered a motorcycle accident that left him hospitalized and paused his career. According to Top Rank, a boxing promotion company based in Las Vegas that listed Verdejo as one of its fighters, his boxing record is 27-2, with 17 knockouts. A representative with Top Rank did not immediately respond to a message from The Post late on Sunday.