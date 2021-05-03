So in the fall of 2019, Williams, who is the assistant director at the University of Mary Washington’s multicultural center, along with other faculty and administrators organized a social justice trip, taking a group of about 60 students and area residents along the same route as the original Freedom Riders. At one of their stops in Anniston, Ala., where the activists were attacked by the local Ku Klux Klan, who beat them with chains and bats, Williams and his students noticed that there was no historical marker at the stop, though they later found out that there was a commemorative plaque about a mile down the road from the original site.