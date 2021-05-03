A team of law enforcement agencies scrambled to locate and rescue members of the group throughout the day near Point Loma, a peninsula on the edge of San Diego Bay. At least four people have died in the incident, authorities said, and dozens more have been hospitalized.
“The ocean is inherently unsafe,” U.S. Border Patrol supervisory agent Jeff Stephenson said at a Sunday news conference. Traversing the sea from Baja California brings its own risks, he said: High surf. Inadequate safety measures. Old, tattered life jackets.
“The smugglers don’t really care about the people they’re exploiting. All they care about is profit,” he said. “To them, these people are just commodities.”
Officials said the incident on Sunday demonstrates the dangers that come as migrants attempt to enter the U.S. on fishing skiffs that traverse the Pacific. As the New York Times Magazine has reported, an increase in border fences and surveillance technology, as well as growingly dire economic and crime conditions in Mexico, have driven more migrants to try the ocean route.
While these maritime attempts ballooned during Trump’s administration, they now present an enforcement challenge for President Biden, who is also contending with how to best handle a rising number of migrant families and children running from poverty and violence in their home countries.
From fiscal years 2019 to 2020, Border Patrol officials reported a 92 percent increase in apprehensions at sea, Stephenson said, with this year on track to reach similar numbers.
Just days before the incident, law enforcement officials had warned about the increase in smuggling vessels in the San Diego area, saying they would be ramping up efforts to warn migrants about the risks of trying to enter the U.S. by sea. Last week, CBP said its maritime and air agents had stopped a small wooden boat that had been traveling without navigation lights and carrying 21 people on board.
Shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday, authorities received reports from a commercial vessel that another boat appeared to be in trouble, veering close to the surf line near the Cabrillo National Monument.
Authorities sent a rescue boat, initially believing based on the call that only one person was on board the 40-foot cabin cruiser. But once officials arrived on scene, the vessel had broken apart.
“The boat was on the reef bouncing back and forth and then just slowly disintegrated into a bunch of pieces,” Lifeguard Services Lt. Rick Romero, of San Diego Fire-Rescue, said at a news conference. “There’s no boat there. It’s all debris.”
Instead, officials found about 30 people scattered around the peninsula — some on shore needing CPR or suffering injuries, and seven who were found in the water, fighting a rip current or already drowned. Around them was a “large debris field” of wood and other material that had split apart.
As of 8:30 p.m. local time, the U.S. Coast Guard said four people had died and one more person was in critical condition. A total of 29 people had been accounted for, although it is unclear if there are others who have yet to be rescued.
Authorities said they had identified the operator of the boat, who was in custody and communicating with agents. The Coast Guard has not identified the names or nationalities of anyone on the boat.
Because there is no official record of how many people were on the boat, the Coast Guard was continuing to search for other casualties or survivors as of Sunday evening.