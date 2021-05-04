In India, meanwhile, the health-care system has buckled under the weight of millions of active cases and crematoriums are operating night and day to cope with the skyrocketing deaths.
With numbers of new cases and fatalities dropping slightly in the last few days (but still far higher than elsewhere in the world), senior health official Lav Agarwal has suggested that the catastrophic spike in cases might be leveling off, especially in areas like Delhi and Mumbai.
Experts have noted, however, that testing has fallen in recent days and positivity rates in most cities are still very high, with signs that lesser affected regions are turning into new hot spots.
What made these vaccine skeptics change their minds
Kim Simmons, a 61-year-old small-business owner in Illinois, vividly remembers the moment she went from vaccine skeptic to vaccine-ready: watching a Johns Hopkins University doctor on C-SPAN make the case for why the shots are safe.
For Lauren Bergner, a 39-year-old homemaker in New Jersey, it was when she realized it would make it easier for her family to attend New York Yankees games, after the team announced fans would need to show proof of a negative coronavirus test or that they had been vaccinated.
Simmons, Bergner and others are among the growing number of vaccine skeptics turned vaccinated Americans, a sign of hope amid the slowing pace of vaccinations nationwide. Almost half of all adults have yet to receive a first shot although they are now eligible, and the rolling rate of new shots has dropped to its lowest level since mid-March.
Analysis: During this pandemic, wealthy nations still aren’t doing enough
In the United States and a handful of other countries, the end of the pandemic seems near. Close to half of the U.S. population has received at least one vaccine dose in a nation awash with supply. In some states, local authorities are even trying to entice people to get a shot with promises of pints of beer and cash payments. Many Americans can now ponder sunny summer travel plans and a life free of most of the restrictions of the past year.
Much of the rest of the world isn’t so fortunate. The relentless surge of the coronavirus in India — where only about 2 percent of the population is fully vaccinated — is just the most intense reflection of an accelerating global tragedy. Some analysts predict that many countries in the developing world may only be fully immunized against the coronavirus by 2024. That gap, many experts fear, will lead to new deadly waves of the virus as it circulates and evolves.
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine set to be approved for 12-15 year-olds by the FDA
The Food and Drug Administration is expected by next week to grant expanded emergency use authorization to allow children as young as 12 to receive the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and German firm BioNTech, according to three federal officials familiar with the situation.
The agency is still working on the authorization, said the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak freely. Shortly after the FDA decision, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee is expected to meet to recommend how the vaccine should be used.
The New York Times first reported that the regulatory action was pending.
Families and pediatricians have been eager for a vaccine to become available for children, particularly in advance of the next school year.