Mitchell has also come under scrutiny in recent days after a photo surfaced of him wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt while attending last summer’s March on Washington, a ceremony to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech. Mitchell had indicated on his juror questionnaire that he had not attended any Black Lives Matter protests, and he told the Star Tribune he did not consider the D.C. event to be a protest or an event specifically about Floyd’s death.