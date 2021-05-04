Sharpton is the imperfect messenger forever on-call for families whose search for justice — or simply the truth — is often met with jargon, dead ends and a verbal pat on the head from a legal bureaucracy that tells them to be both patient and calm. Sharpton talks like a grass-roots agitator, one who promises never to go away. But he’s also a pragmatist, one who’s pushing for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. He shares history with the old-school civil rights advocates who swooped into hot spots and courted the attention of whoever happened to be in the White House. And for some, he remains the outside agitator who is seen with derision and suspicion — forever the big man with the bouffant in the 1980s who believed and reiterated the discredited story that Tawana Brawley was the victim of racial and sexual violence.