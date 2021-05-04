When the group told Nielsen to leave, he became “increasingly hostile,” Scaduto said. Nick Lau, 33, who was also present at the picnic, told the Tribune that he told the driver his “unsolicited comments were unwelcome” and waved at him to leave. Lau, who is Asian American, told the Tribune that Nielsen then yelled an anti-Asian slur, though he said he didn’t remember the exact words. Rob Lopez, another attendee, told Block Club Chicago that he heard Nielsen say “F--- Asians” or “g------ Asians.”