While Western nations are on track to vaccinate half their populations by summer, inoculations among most lower income countries have barely started, largely because of inadequate access. On Wednesday, India announced a record 3,780 deaths in the past 24 hours.
India and South Africa are pushing a measure at the World Trade Organizations to temporarily waive patents on key vaccines, a move pharmaceutical companies and their host nations oppose.
Montgomery County to spend $500,000 on push for global pandemic center
An ambitious push to create a “Global Pandemic Center” in suburban Maryland got a $500,000 boost Tuesday from the Montgomery County Council, which said the project could help drive the county’s post-pandemic economic recovery and foster resilience against the next major health crisis.
Spearheaded by the regional nonprofit Connected DMV, the center would involve scientists and policymakers from across the globe but operate primarily from the D.C. region, with a likely headquarters in Montgomery.
It would “identify and launch strategic projects needed to advance pandemic avoidance and preparedness,” Connected DMV said in its pitch to the council, including a $2 billion flagship initiative, titled “AHEAD 100,” that would stockpile monoclonal antibodies — laboratory-made treatments— for 100 pathogens most likely to cause global pandemics.
Analysis: Partisanship and Biden’s problem tackling vaccine hesitancy
Sometime in January, President Donald Trump received a coronavirus vaccine. Except he didn’t tell anybody. We didn’t find out until March. And while Trump frequently sought credit for the very rapid production of vaccines, he declined to actually urge people to get one until about the same time.
Trump’s reason for this delay was unstated but abundantly clear, as it was throughout his presidency: He was minding his base.
But now, it’s President Biden’s problem — a big problem that could, thanks in large part to Trump, not just cost the country lives and productivity but also cost Biden his agenda. Conservative vaccine hesitancy will apparently play the biggest role in depriving the United States of herd immunity. Overcoming it is now both significantly more difficult given Trump’s lack of interest in being a forceful messenger, and a problem that his Democratic successor will struggle with because of Trump’s efforts to downplay the virus and mitigation efforts.
Singapore retightens covid restrictions amid uptick, emergence of Indian variant
Singapore announced tighter coronavirus measures Tuesday amid an uptick in cases and the emergence of the more contagious strain first detected in India.
The island city-state of 6 million has been one of the world’s covid success stories. After a spike in infections last year, Singapore suppressed the virus with a strict partial lockdown, social distancing and contact tracing. Small outbreaks since then have been squashed, and just last week a BBC article called the country “the best place to live during Covid.”
But an uptick in local infections in the past week led health officials to launch a three-week crackdown. The new restrictions start May 8 and are the tightest since the end of the lockdown last year. Indoor gyms and fitness studios will be shut, social gatherings must be limited to five people rather than the current cap of eight, and visitors who have recently traveled to high-risk countries like India will be required to quarantine for 21 days instead of the current 14.
There have been 64 new covid cases in the past week, compared to 11 the previous week, the Straits Times reported. Forty of the new cases are tied to a local hospital, and five of those patients have tested positive for the Indian variant. Nine of the 40 had already been fully vaccinated, Reuters reported.
“Because of vaccination, these cases are either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and none has required oxygen so far,” said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong. "Therefore vaccination remains an important tool to help lower the risk of infection and severe disease.”
Gan said Singapore could go into partial lockdown again if things deteriorate, and another official said the country was assessing whether to go ahead with plans to open a travel bubble with Hong Kong on May 26.