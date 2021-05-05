While Western nations are on track to vaccinate half their populations by summer, inoculations among most lower income countries have barely started, largely because of inadequate access. On Wednesday, India announced a record 3,780 deaths in the past 24 hours.
India and South Africa are pushing a measure at the World Trade Organizations to temporarily waive patents on key vaccines, a move pharmaceutical companies and their host nations oppose.
Preparing for the big return to traveling post-pandemic
We knew the return of travel would come with complications in a pandemic. But exactly what those complications would be were impossible to predict.
Now that hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccine have been distributed in the United States, Americans are leaving home by plane, train and car again. They are reentering an industry still reeling from a historic shutdown and navigating a world of hurdles such as vaccine requirements, border restrictions and new safety protocols.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is safe for fully vaccinated people to travel, the agency is also advising people to stay home since much of the population is unvaccinated and variant risks remain high.
Whether you’re ready to reunite with family, vacation at the beach or tackle a bucket-list dream, we have pulled together our best tips to help you navigate this next phase of travel.
Indonesian airport employees arrested for allegedly washing, reselling thousands of nasal tests
At least 9,000 people may have been given nasal test kits that had been washed and reused by an Indonesian pharmaceutical company at Kualanamu international airport in Medan, according to police who said they have arrested several employees and the store’s business manager.
Staff working for the company Kimia Farma, have reportedly been washing and reselling coronavirus nasal swab kits to passengers since late last year. Under coronavirus regulations, those seeking to travel are required to produce a negative result before flying, with the airport using the company to supply antigen rapid test kits.
Many people opt to take a test at the airport instead of sourcing one independently.
Police allege that those involved with the scam are guilty of violating health and consumer laws by reusing the swabs amid the global health crisis. At least one employee who has since been fired, is believed to have used money generated from reusing the test kits to build a lavish house.
According to officials, the suspects profited by at least $125,000 over the last few months.
Local media reported Wednesday that two lawyers who frequently used the airport and its testing service are seeking to sue the state-owned company which they say conducted the tests unethically.
“I feel that I am the victim of serious fraud and that I was violated through my nose,” Ranto Sibarani, one of the lawyers told the South China Morning Post, adding that the pair were hoping to claim compensation for each of the 9,000 passengers who had been wronged.
Massive South Korean study finds just one dose of vaccine 86 percent effective in preventing covid infection
One dose of a coronavirus vaccine has been found to be more than 86 percent effective in preventing infections among people over 60, according to a large study from South Korea’s Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
Data released Wednesday based on more than 3.5 million people in the country aged 60 and above, found that two weeks after being administered one dose of Pfizer, the vaccine was 89.7 percent effective in preventing infection. AstraZeneca was found to be 86 percent effective.
The investigation comes as the government continues to encourage people to be fully vaccinated, citing the risk of blood clots as being “extremely low.”
“Both vaccines provide a high protection against the disease after the first dose,” the agency said of the study’s results, adding that people should ensure they receive both doses in line with government recommendations. “The protection rate will go up further after a second dose,” it said.
South Korea’s response to the pandemic has frequently been hailed as a coronavirus success story in comparison to other countries that have grappled with soaring death tolls — such as the United States. In South Korea, the government moved fast to implement testing, vaccinations and was more familiar with the threat of a health crisis due to past outbreaks of highly contagious infections such as MERS.
Some 1,847 people have died of the virus in the country, with an estimated 95 percent of those who died being aged 60 or older, according to the Health Ministry.
Less than 125,000 cases have been recorded since the virus was first detected in the country on Jan. 20 last year.
Montgomery County to spend $500,000 on push for global pandemic center
An ambitious push to create a “Global Pandemic Center” in suburban Maryland got a $500,000 boost Tuesday from the Montgomery County Council, which said the project could help drive the county’s post-pandemic economic recovery and foster resilience against the next major health crisis.
Spearheaded by the regional nonprofit Connected DMV, the center would involve scientists and policymakers from across the globe but operate primarily from the D.C. region, with a likely headquarters in Montgomery.
It would “identify and launch strategic projects needed to advance pandemic avoidance and preparedness,” Connected DMV said in its pitch to the council, including a $2 billion flagship initiative, titled “AHEAD 100,” that would stockpile monoclonal antibodies — laboratory-made treatments— for 100 pathogens most likely to cause global pandemics.
Analysis: Partisanship and Biden’s problem tackling vaccine hesitancy
Sometime in January, President Donald Trump received a coronavirus vaccine. Except he didn’t tell anybody. We didn’t find out until March. And while Trump frequently sought credit for the very rapid production of vaccines, he declined to actually urge people to get one until about the same time.
Trump’s reason for this delay was unstated but abundantly clear, as it was throughout his presidency: He was minding his base.
But now, it’s President Biden’s problem — a big problem that could, thanks in large part to Trump, not just cost the country lives and productivity but also cost Biden his agenda. Conservative vaccine hesitancy will apparently play the biggest role in depriving the United States of herd immunity. Overcoming it is now both significantly more difficult given Trump’s lack of interest in being a forceful messenger, and a problem that his Democratic successor will struggle with because of Trump’s efforts to downplay the virus and mitigation efforts.
Singapore retightens covid restrictions amid uptick, emergence of Indian variant
Singapore announced tighter coronavirus measures Tuesday amid an uptick in cases and the emergence of the more contagious strain first detected in India.
The island city-state of 6 million has been one of the world’s covid success stories. After a spike in infections last year, Singapore suppressed the virus with a strict partial lockdown, social distancing and contact tracing. Small outbreaks since then have been squashed, and just last week a BBC article called the country “the best place to live during Covid.”
But an uptick in local infections in the past week led health officials to launch a three-week crackdown. The new restrictions start May 8 and are the tightest since the end of the lockdown last year. Indoor gyms and fitness studios will be shut, social gatherings must be limited to five people rather than the current cap of eight, and visitors who have recently traveled to high-risk countries like India will be required to quarantine for 21 days instead of the current 14.
There have been 64 new covid cases in the past week, compared to 11 the previous week, the Straits Times reported. Forty of the new cases are tied to a local hospital, and five of those patients have tested positive for the Indian variant. Nine of the 40 had already been fully vaccinated, Reuters reported.
“Because of vaccination, these cases are either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and none has required oxygen so far,” said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong. "Therefore vaccination remains an important tool to help lower the risk of infection and severe disease.”
Gan said Singapore could go into partial lockdown again if things deteriorate, and another official said the country was assessing whether to go ahead with plans to open a travel bubble with Hong Kong on May 26.