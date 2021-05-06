Last month, the United States advised its citizens to leave India and on Thursday, the State Department authorized the voluntary departure of non-emergency personnel.
NEW DELHI — India’s devastating coronavirus crisis deepened on Thursday as the country reported 412,000 infections and nearly 4,000 deaths in the prior 24 hours.
The new daily cases are the most anywhere since the pandemic began, while the fatalities mark India’s deadliest day to date. Experts consider both statistics to be undercounts, given insufficient testing and weak systems for capturing covid-19 deaths.
Officially, the highest number of deaths in a day in the pandemic took place on Jan. 20 in the United States, when it reported 4,400.
Epidemiologists believe that India’s surge could hit 500,000 cases a day in the coming weeks before retreating. That would represent a ruinous burden for a health care system already reeling from too many patients and a shortage of crucial supplies like oxygen.
Last month, the United States advised its citizens to leave India and on Thursday, the State Department authorized the voluntary departure of non-emergency personnel, Reuters reported.
There are initial signs that cases may be peaking in hard-hit cities like Mumbai and Delhi, but experts cautioned that it is too early to reach such conclusions and the surge continues to accelerate in other parts of the country.
Meanwhile, the average number of vaccinations carried out on a daily basis has fallen considerably amid supply shortages and new restrictions on movement. On Wednesday, K. VijayRaghavan, the government’s principal scientific advisor, told reporters that India should prepare for an “inevitable” third wave of infections after the current one.
Biden administration to take vaccines into public housing and homeless shelters
The Biden administration’s health and housing departments have formed a partnership to bring coronavirus vaccines and tests to public housing and homeless shelters, part of an effort to promote access to the protective shots and foster confidence in them.
Speaking Wednesday at a community health center and housing-assistance organization in Southwest D.C., Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said their agreement is a strategy to help defeat the pandemic by seeking out low-income people where they live.
“We are going to go where you are, and we are going to invest in you. . . . I don’t believe Zip codes were ever meant to tell you what the status of your health would be,” Becerra said. He acknowledged the nation’s neighborhoods that are home to low-income Americans tend to be less healthy and — this year — have lower coronavirus vaccination rates.
Fiji ‘in a war’ with coronavirus as troops quarantine hospital over outbreak fears
Soldiers and police in Fiji have locked down a large hospital as the Pacific island nation struggles to contain a growing covid outbreak, including its first death in months from the disease.
“Right now, we are in a war with this virus and the front line has just extended to Lautoka Hospital,” Health Secretary James Fong said Thursday, a day after a Lautoka patient became the country’s third covid death and troops cordoned off the hospital with staff and patients inside.
“This will be the greatest test our health-care system has ever faced — it will be a test for all of us. Lives are at stake, sacrifices must be made, and every Fijian’s commitment is needed. The virus is insidious, it is unrelenting. All it takes is one unknown case in our community to spark an explosion of cases across the country,” he added.
The tourist destination of 900,000 people north of New Zealand had gone a year without a local covid transmission after closing its borders, according to Channel News Asia. But that changed last month when a woman caught the virus after coming into close contact with a soldier infected at a quarantine facility. A lockdown in the country’s two largest cities intensified last week after an employee at a 900-person garment factory tested positive, 9 News reported. Fiji now has around 50 known, active covid cases, more than half locally transmitted.
Fijian soldiers and police sealed off the hospital Wednesday before Fong announced the patient was seriously ill. The 53-year-old man twice refused a coronavirus test while in the hospital for a surgical procedure, Fong said, and is believed to have infected two doctors before dying Wednesday night.
The hospital will become a controlled covid treatment facility, Fong said, with patients, doctors, nurses and other staff given food and supplies while stuck inside.