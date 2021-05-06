Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin said in a statement that the shooter was in custody.
“Today we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter. We had a school shooting here at Rigby Middle School,” Martin said, according to the Associated Press. “What we know so far is the shooter has been apprehended. There is no further threat to the students.”
Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) said via Twitter Thursday he was monitoring the situation.
Students were evacuated to the nearby high school, where their parents could pick them up, according to local media reports.
The school, in Rigby, Idaho, is just 15 miles north of Idaho Falls.