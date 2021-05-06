No bribes ever took place, federal prosecutors said. The Justice Department found that the money paid to Balagia was deposited “at bank counters across the United States by anonymous individuals with daily deposits totaling just under the $10,000 reporting threshold.” Prosecutors said Balagia received “at least four bulk cash payments” ranging from about $70,000 to $120,000. Balagia acknowledged to prosecutors that he drove from his San Antonio office to a mall parking lot in Katy, Tex., “where he was given a shopping bag filled with bundles of cash from either an unknown individual, or an individual who identified himself only as ‘Coco.’ ”