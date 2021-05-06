Later that month, an FBI task force officer who said he has known Petrosh for about 15 years identified him in two photos from inside the Capitol. In one photo included in the criminal complaint, Petrosh, who is wearing blue jeans and a black long-sleeved T-shirt, sits on a bench inside the Capitol. The second photo shows Petrosh, in the same outfit, standing near the House wing door at about 3:20 p.m.