Rahul Gandhi, India’s opposition leader, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday demanding that the government act swiftly to vaccinate the entire population and accusing him of “declaring premature victory as the virus was exponentially spreading.”
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker
‘Sense of crisis’ as Japan extends state of emergency, adding to doubts over Olympics
Japan will extend and expand a state of emergency for Tokyo and other major cities Friday as covid-19 cases remain high and doubts grow about the country’s ability to host the Summer Olympics in July.
An official announcement expected Friday evening will prolong emergency measures implemented last month in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures until the end of May, and will also extend the state of emergency to Aichi and Fukuoka, according to the Associated Press.
“In Tokyo, the hospital bed situation will deteriorate over the next two weeks unless the infection rate is lowered despite the mutant strains,” Nishimura Yasutoshi, the minister in charge of Japan’s pandemic response, told public broadcaster NHK. “The situation could be similar to Osaka. We feel a strong sense of crisis.”
Japan — one of the least vaccinated countries in the world — put the four prefectures under a 17-day state of emergency on April 25 in an effort to quell a surge in coronavirus cases, but new infections have remained high. A number of patients recently died at home in Osaka while waiting for hospital bed, the AP reported.
Tokyo, which only emerged from a previous state of emergency in late March, reported 591 new cases on Thursday, down from a few weeks ago but almost six times experts’ recommended target.
The announcement comes 11 weeks before the start of the Olympics, which were postponed last year due to the pandemic, and 10 days before a scheduled visit by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. Japanese officials have vowed to go ahead with the Games, despite rising opposition.
Australia to lift India travel ban, resume repatriation flights
SYDNEY — Australia’s leader said Friday the government will begin repatriation flights from India on May 15, when a temporary ban on Australian citizens returning from the virus-stricken country is lifted.
The ban, which came with the threat of jail time and hefty fines for anyone, including citizens, who tried to enter Australia if they’d been in India in the past 14 days, had sparked a widespread backlash — from doctors to Australian cricketers in India caught out by the ban.
Gary Newman, a 73-year-old Australian stuck in Bangalore, has challenged the travel ban in court. His case is due to be heard next week.
“The [ban] was designed to be a temporary measure and the medical advice provided to the Minister for Health is that it will be safe to allow it to expire as planned,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement Friday.
India has shattered global records for daily infections, most recently on Friday when it recorded 414,188 new cases in the prior 24 hours. It also reported more than 3,900 deaths.
Some 9,000 Australians are currently in India. The government aims to repatriate around 1,000 people by the end of June to a quarantine facility in the Northern Territory, starting with the most vulnerable.
Drug companies dig in for global patent fight amid flow of billions in vaccine revenue
The Biden administration’s support of a petition to ease patent protections for vaccines elevated the global battle against the coronavirus as a central plank of U.S. foreign policy, but myriad hurdles remain before that stance could become international policy — if ever.
As a result, it could be months, or longer, before the World Trade Organization reaches an agreement to temporarily waive the protections and years before countries build factories and amass the materials and expertise to produce the vaccines, experts say.
“I genuinely think it’s pretty marginal,” said Rachel Silverman, a policy analyst with the Center for Global Development, a nonprofit think tank, who has warned that an intellectual property waiver raises complicated questions and won’t immediately boost supply to virus-ravaged countries such as India and Brazil. “I think it will not have disastrous effects. I don’t think it will do much to speed production.”