India’s deadly struggle continues unabated, with the country on Friday reporting another record rise in coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours. To date, the country has recorded more than 21.4 million confirmed infections and at least 234,083 deaths.

The escalating figures come as nations send emergency aid to India, whose health care system is struggling to cope. Some officials have expressed concern that the shipments of crucial supplies are being held up at airports and delayed in reaching hospitals that are in desperate need of oxygen equipment, medicines and vaccines.

Rahul Gandhi, India’s opposition leader, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday demanding that the government act swiftly to vaccinate the entire population and accusing him of “declaring premature victory as the virus was exponentially spreading.”

Here are some significant developments:
  • India on Friday reported 414,188 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, a global record. There were 3,915 deaths over the same period.
  • Public health experts expect the Food and Drug Administration to grant a new emergency authorization as soon as next week for 12- to 15-year-olds to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
  • President Biden’s support for easing patent protection for vaccines is unlikely to quickly boost the supply of doses, experts say.
  • Europe’s vaccination campaign is accelerating and the region hopes to match the United States by July.
  • Pressure is mounting to call off the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to begin in July. Japan was poised to broaden a state of emergency as it grapples with a fourth wave of infections.
‘Sense of crisis’ as Japan extends state of emergency, adding to doubts over Olympics

By Michael E. Miller

Japan will extend and expand a state of emergency for Tokyo and other major cities Friday as covid-19 cases remain high and doubts grow about the country’s ability to host the Summer Olympics in July.

An official announcement expected Friday evening will prolong emergency measures implemented last month in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures until the end of May, and will also extend the state of emergency to Aichi and Fukuoka, according to the Associated Press.

“In Tokyo, the hospital bed situation will deteriorate over the next two weeks unless the infection rate is lowered despite the mutant strains,” Nishimura Yasutoshi, the minister in charge of Japan’s pandemic response, told public broadcaster NHK. “The situation could be similar to Osaka. We feel a strong sense of crisis.”

Japan — one of the least vaccinated countries in the world — put the four prefectures under a 17-day state of emergency on April 25 in an effort to quell a surge in coronavirus cases, but new infections have remained high. A number of patients recently died at home in Osaka while waiting for hospital bed, the AP reported.

Tokyo, which only emerged from a previous state of emergency in late March, reported 591 new cases on Thursday, down from a few weeks ago but almost six times experts’ recommended target.

The announcement comes 11 weeks before the start of the Olympics, which were postponed last year due to the pandemic, and 10 days before a scheduled visit by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. Japanese officials have vowed to go ahead with the Games, despite rising opposition.

Australia to lift India travel ban, resume repatriation flights

By Rachel Pannett

SYDNEY — Australia’s leader said Friday the government will begin repatriation flights from India on May 15, when a temporary ban on Australian citizens returning from the virus-stricken country is lifted.

The ban, which came with the threat of jail time and hefty fines for anyone, including citizens, who tried to enter Australia if they’d been in India in the past 14 days, had sparked a widespread backlash — from doctors to Australian cricketers in India caught out by the ban.

Gary Newman, a 73-year-old Australian stuck in Bangalore, has challenged the travel ban in court. His case is due to be heard next week.

“The [ban] was designed to be a temporary measure and the medical advice provided to the Minister for Health is that it will be safe to allow it to expire as planned,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement Friday.

India has shattered global records for daily infections, most recently on Friday when it recorded 414,188 new cases in the prior 24 hours. It also reported more than 3,900 deaths.

Some 9,000 Australians are currently in India. The government aims to repatriate around 1,000 people by the end of June to a quarantine facility in the Northern Territory, starting with the most vulnerable.

Drug companies dig in for global patent fight amid flow of billions in vaccine revenue

By Christopher Rowland

The Biden administration’s support of a petition to ease patent protections for vaccines elevated the global battle against the coronavirus as a central plank of U.S. foreign policy, but myriad hurdles remain before that stance could become international policy — if ever.

As a result, it could be months, or longer, before the World Trade Organization reaches an agreement to temporarily waive the protections and years before countries build factories and amass the materials and expertise to produce the vaccines, experts say.

“I genuinely think it’s pretty marginal,” said Rachel Silverman, a policy analyst with the Center for Global Development, a nonprofit think tank, who has warned that an intellectual property waiver raises complicated questions and won’t immediately boost supply to virus-ravaged countries such as India and Brazil. “I think it will not have disastrous effects. I don’t think it will do much to speed production.”