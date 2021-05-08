Court documents show Stackhouse first told police that the 5-year-old boy fell down a stairwell on June 21, 2019, but said he was fine. After a while, Stackhouse said the boy told him “his tummy hurt,” and soon vomited before lying down to watch cartoons. Later on, Stackhouse said, he found three of his children, including Sir Amer, eating the cheesecake he had received for Father’s Day earlier in the week, which infuriated him, according to the complaint.