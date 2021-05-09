The Colorado Springs Police Department said in a news release that the man “drove to the residence, walked inside and began shooting people at the party before taking his own life.” The shooter’s motive is still being investigated, police said.
All of the victims, whose names and ages have yet to be released, were adults. One of the victims was the one celebrating a birthday, police said. None of the children at the party were injured, authorities said. The children are now with relatives.
When police arrived at the scene at 12:18 a.m., they said they found the male shooter, an adult, who was transported to a hospital with “serious injuries.” Authorities confirmed that he died at the hospital.
The Mother’s Day mass shooting in Colorado’s second-biggest city comes less than two months after the state was rocked by a gun attack at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder that left 10 dead.
Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Sunday said he was mourning the victims.
“The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs is devastating, especially as many of us are spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today,” he said in a statement.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers (R) promised a “thorough investigation” and asked for the public’s patience as law enforcement seeks answers. Like Polis, he said he was grieving with the families.
“Today we find ourselves mourning the loss of lives and praying solemnly for those who were injured and those who lost family members in a senseless act of violence on Sunday morning,” the mayor said in a news release.
Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement that the authorities who responded were “all left incredibly shaken” by what they saw at the mobile home.
“Words fall short to describe the tragedy that took place this morning,” he said. “This is something you hope never happens in your own community, in the place that you call home.”