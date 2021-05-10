“We have a long way to go to recover from the pandemic. It’s — there are so many Americans still struggling. Eight million fewer jobs than there were pre-pandemic,” she said. “Women in particular, still struggling to find affordable child care, to break down some of the barriers necessary to find a job, to have access to the skills they need to get a good job.”
The remarks come as Republicans have complained that Biden’s stimulus packages could overheat an economy that is already on the mend, while blaming the low numbers of new jobs on overly generous unemployment benefits.
The number of new coronavirus cases have been falling steadily for weeks, with a seven-day average of around 41,000 — levels not seen since September.
Biden pressed on global vaccine strategy
Since the day he became president, Joe Biden has looked beyond the nation’s shores when discussing his strategy to combat the coronavirus.
“History is going to measure whether we’re up to the task. I believe we are,” Biden said on Jan. 21, unveiling a seven-goal, 200-page plan that he vowed would curb the virus here and abroad while preparing for future pandemics.
But almost four months later, the last of those seven goals — a vow to “restore U.S. leadership globally” detailed in 11 pages of that nascent plan — remains the subject of intense debate within the administration and of growing concern overseas.
Global allies want more clarity on how the United States plans to share its resources, know-how — and especially, its growing vaccine stockpile. Advocates say there’s no time to waste, pointing to virus surges crippling India and other countries that collectively reported more than 5 million cases in the past week.
As the pandemic winds down, out come the Spanx again
Angela Williams has purged her closet of high heels, underwire bras and other fashion remnants that don’t serve the comfort-first mind-set she embraced during the pandemic. The Spanx stayed, though.
With in-person meetings and summer weddings creeping back onto her schedule, she expects her shapewear collection to grow. “I have to admit: I’m kind of excited about it,” the 46-year-old Boston-area finance professional said. “I’m excited about getting dressed up and smoothing out the bumps and lumps and rolls and looking good.”
Shapewear sales, which tumbled early in the pandemic as clothing choices became decidedly casual, are climbing again as Americans spring for waist-cinchers, bodysuits, tank tops and slimming panties in hopes of compressing, lifting and squeezing their way back into their pre-pandemic forms.
Masks could become seasonal after the pandemic ends, says Fauci
Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious-disease expert, said Sunday that people may decide to wear face masks during certain seasons after the coronavirus pandemic has ended to help avoid spreading or contracting respiratory illnesses like the flu.
In an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” the chief medical adviser to the White House pointed out that the public has grown accustomed to wearing masks and added that quantifiable data shows that its use has helped stem the spread of other viruses.
“We’ve had practically a nonexistent flu season this year merely because people were doing the kinds of public health things that were directed predominantly against covid-19,” Fauci said.
Fauci added that it is “conceivable” that during seasonal periods where respiratory-borne viruses such as the flu are prevalent, people might decide in the next year or two to wear masks to diminish the possibility of either spreading or catching these diseases.