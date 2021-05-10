Jackson, a convicted murderer, was looking for revenge on the woman, who lived in Ohio, claiming she stole money and drugs from him.
He didn’t know it at the time, but the man Jackson was arranging to pay $11,000 for a murder-for-hire was an undercover special agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
And the agent was wearing a wire.
Jackson, 45, was charged with soliciting a murder-for-hire that crossed state lines, according to court documents filed on Friday. The penalty for the federal charge ranges from a fine to 10 years in prison, since no one was hurt.
Jackson’s public defender did not immediately respond to The Washington Post on Sunday.
Jackson was released from prison in February after being convicted in 2001 of second-degree murder and a felony gun charge, according to court records. He received a 16- to 30-year sentence for the murder count and two years for the firearm count.
Earlier this month, an unidentified third party tipped off ATF and Detroit police about Jackson’s efforts to find someone to kill his ex-girlfriend, according to the affidavit, which was first reported by the Detroit Free Press.
Jackson, who goes by “Chop,” first met with ATF agent posing as a hit man on Tuesday at around 1:40 p.m. He told the undercover agent that he was going after his ex because she allegedly stole $20,000 and a kilogram of narcotics, according to court documents.
“I’m tired of playing games,” Jackson said.
“I’m a good dude, but I can’t move like I want to ‘cause this sh-- on my leg,” he added, referring to the GPS-tracking monitor around his ankle.
Jackson continued, saying that when someone doesn’t return something that belongs to him, “you gotta go.”
The undercover agent and Jackson agreed on $5,000 up front and another $6,000 or so after the killing. Jackson told the man that he had experience with this sort of arrangement, according to court documents, claiming: “I do this type of work. This is what I do.”
“Yeah but you don’t want to go back” to prison, the agent said, according to the affidavit.
“I’m not gonna go back, you know what I’m saying,” Jackson responded, adding that he’d rather recoup his money and drugs — but that since it was unlikely, “she gotta pay.”
Jackson told the agent that she lived in Toledo, and that he had her work schedule, so the hit man could plan accordingly. The undercover agent asked for specific instructions on what Jackson wanted him to do.
“Get her,” Jackson said, according to court documents.
“You want her gone?” the undercover agent responded.
“I want her gone, gone,” Jackson said.
Jackson added that he wanted the deed done “ASAP,” the affidavit said, and warned the man that he should wear a mask when he killed her because she has a camera in her garage.
“I been doing my homework on her, she might have a Ring doorbell,” he said.
When the undercover agent asked how he wanted it done, Jackson said he wanted quick “head shots.”
Jackson then gave the undercover agent his ex-girlfriend’s address and showed him her picture. The two agreed that the agent would drive to Toledo to scope out the woman’s home.
On Wednesday, the undercover agent traveled to Toledo where he called Jackson and confirmed the woman’s address; they agreed on a $2,000 payment the following day.
The two spoke on the phone at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the affidavit, and agreed on a revised payment of $1,600. An hour later, they met up in a parking lot, where Jackson handed over the cash.
The agent then confirmed that Jackson wanted “two quick ‘boom, boom,’” while making a gun sign with his hand.
“However you want to do it, I just want her dead,” Jackson said, according to court documents.
“I want you to tell her ‘this from Chop,'” he added, according to the affidavit. “So she’ll know, this what you did.”
Law enforcement arrested Jackson the following day. He is being held in police custody until his preliminary hearing on May 21, according to court documents.
The assistant U.S. attorney processing the case did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.
