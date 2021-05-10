He opened fire, killing six of the attendees and then himself, police said. Authorities did not release the names of the shooter or his victims, and they say they’re still investigating a possible motive. The shooting took place about one month after eight people were killed at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis when a former employee’s rampage ended in suicide, and two months after a gunman killed eight at Atlanta-area spas in March. And the state was still mourning the 10 gunned down at a Boulder grocery store on March 22.