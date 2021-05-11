India announced a slight decrease Tuesday in new cases from over the weekend with just 329,942 infections — still by far the most in the world — and 3,876 deaths. Even while there are signs the surge may be abating in major metropolitan areas like Mumbai and Delhi, the new wave appears to be taking hold in more rural areas that are harder to monitor.
On Monday, officials in the in the state of Bihar found dozens of bodies dumped in the Ganges River believed to be undiagnosed victims of covid-19.
Also on Monday, WHO designated the variant sweeping through much of India as a more dangerous “variant of concern” that is believed to be more transmissible as well as more resistant to antibodies.
Pandemic recovery stumbles confront Americans with unfamiliar inflation risks
Widespread shortages and production snags are driving prices higher for many everyday items, as an uneven economic reopening leaves Americans facing the unfamiliar risk of inflation.
Significant price increases have affected used cars, medical care, appliances, energy, food and cigarettes in recent months, according to government data. Gas prices headed higher on Monday — before ending the day almost unchanged — after a cyberattack forced the closure of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline.
Most economists expect prices for many goods and services to show continued gains on Wednesday when the Labor Department releases its next monthly inflation report.
The Federal Reserve insists that today’s rising prices — up 2.6 percent over the past 12 months — will not blossom into anything like the economy-wide, double-digit inflationary spiral of the 1970s. Some economists, including Lawrence Summers, a former treasury secretary, however, warn that President Biden’s free spending could ignite inflation.
Video: How the push to immunize children is clashing with vaccine skepticism
As drug companies expand access to coronavirus vaccines, health officials are working to persuade people who are skeptical or unwilling to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Brazil promised to vaccinate the homeless and descendants of slaves first. It’s not working out.
ANGRA DOS REIS, Brazil — After a lifetime of feeling invisible, the family was told they’d suddenly become one of Brazil’s top priorities. As the country began rolling out coronavirus vaccines early this year, officials said communities like theirs, founded by Africans who escaped slavery, would be among the first to receive shots.
But then weeks passed, the vaccines never came and one day late last month, the phone rang. The voice was faint, but the words were clear: “He’s dead.”
Delays in the vaccination rollout had left her 70-year-old cousin defenseless against the virus that has devastated Brazil.
Earlier this year, in recognition of the extraordinary and historic inequalities etched into Brazil, the federal government released a vaccination plan that prioritized people in what it called situations of “elevated social vulnerability.” But months into Brazil’s beleaguered vaccination campaign, and amid record death numbers, the government is struggling to keep that commitment.