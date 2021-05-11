The Vineyard Wind project has been more than a decade in the making; the first meetings to talk about possible locations for the wind farm were in 2009. The federal government has been reviewing it for more than three years and developers have taken more than 400 public meetings with various stakeholders, Arriola said. Along the way, the project size was reduced by 60 percent and turbines were spaced one nautical mile apart in response to concern from commercial fishermen and others, as well as advances in turbine technology.