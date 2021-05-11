Cheney is a conservative congresswoman who mostly supported former president Donald Trump’s agenda on matters such as trade, immigration and the environment, and who voted against his impeachment in 2019. She empathized with the concerns of the “birthers.” But she has been at odds with her party, which is to say Trump himself, ever since Republican members and leadership started to deny the truth about the 2020 presidential election, the truth about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the truth about the former president’s culpability in the ongoing attempt by his supporters to undermine our democracy.