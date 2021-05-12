Britain has reported the most cases of the variant outside India.
The variant is one of the reasons cited for the surge of cases in India that the WHO said made up half of all new infections in the world over the past week and 30 percent of all the deaths. India reported 348,421 new cases Wednesday and a record 4,205 deaths. In every other region in the world, the number of new cases is falling.
Here are some significant developments:
NEW DELHI — India reported more than 4,200 deaths from covid-19 on Wednesday, the highest number of such fatalities in the country since the pandemic began.
The toll, while devastating, is an undercount. Research by experts and reports from crematoriums indicate that the true number of deaths from India’s catastrophic second wave of infections is far higher.
At least two hospitals treating coronavirus patients have run low on oxygen in recent days, with fatal consequences.
Early Tuesday in Goa, there were 26 covid-19 deaths at a major public hospital within four hours, the state’s health minister told reporters. He attributed the deaths to an “interrupted oxygen supply.”
Late Monday, 11 coronavirus patients died at a hospital in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh after an oxygen tanker arrived late, causing a break in supply, a local official told the Indian Express newspaper.
While the surge appears to have peaked in hard-hit cities like Delhi and Mumbai, the virus continues to spread alarmingly around the country. Test positivity rates — an indication of whether infections are under control — are above 10 percent in three-quarters of all districts in India, a health official said Tuesday.
Dozens of bodies have been found floating at two spots along the Ganges River this week as infections sweep through rural areas. Residents suspect the bodies may be covid-19 victims who were dumped in the river out of poverty or desperation. Local officials say they are investigating where the bodies came from and how the people died.
Broadway is back Sept. 14 with ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Wicked’ and more
NEW YORK — In September, Broadway is going from zero to 100. A passel of productions — including such long-running megahits as “The Lion King,””Wicked” and “Hamilton” — have announced they are returning Sept. 14 or a bit later, and at 100 percent of conventional capacity.
Producers of “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Chicago,” “Come From Away” and “Tina: The Turner Musical” also have detailed their comeback plans, with tickets already on sale for many of them. Other musicals announcing their return between late September and the end of the year: “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” “Company” and “Mrs. Doubtfire.”
But the nail-biting uncertainty: With all of this happening at once, will box offices go nuts, or go bust?
The announcements follow the decision last week by New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) to remove, as of May 19, nearly all of the state’s capacity restrictions on indoor gatherings.
Stocks slide in broad sell-off, over pandemic recovery inflation fears
The three major U.S. stock indexes swung lower Tuesday, with losses piling up as investors keep an eye on rising inflation.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 473.66 points, or nearly 1.4 percent, to close at 34,269.16. The S&P 500 shed 36.33 points or 0.9 percent, to close at 4,152.10. The tech-heavy Nasdaq shook off early losses before surging back, closing down 12.43 points, or 0.1 percent, at 13,389.43.
It was a second consecutive day of losses for Wall Street, which has been rattled in recent weeks by the rising price of goods across the economy and the potential for interest rate increases that would raise the cost of borrowing.