Britain has reported the most cases of the variant outside India.
The variant is one of the reasons cited for the surge of cases in India that the WHO said made up half of all new infections in the world over the past week and 30 percent of all the deaths. India reported 348,421 new cases Wednesday and a record 4,205 deaths. In every other region in the world, the number of new cases is falling.
Here are some significant developments:
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker
Travel to Germany gets easier with relaxed rules for vaccinated and recovered visitors
BERLIN — Germany’s Cabinet decided new rules Wednesday that lift quarantine and testing requirements for vaccinated and recovered travelers, unless they come from an area with virus variants deemed “of concern” by health authorities.
Non-vaccinated travelers who are not coming from high-risk areas, including Americans, can still enter Germany with an antigen or PCR test taken in the past 48 or 72 hours, respectively.
The new rules are aimed at easing hurdles for travelers entering Germany, especially as vacationers gear up for the summer holidays.
Children of vaccinated parents don’t need proof of a shot and must only show a negative test if they are older than 6 years. Vaccinated travelers must demonstrate they have received a vaccine recommended for use by the European Medicines Agency, such as those from Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.
Vaccinated and recovered travelers entering from an area with virus mutations must still quarantine. Unvaccinated travelers coming from high-risk or high-incidence areas, as defined by Germany’s federal agency for infectious disease, can shorten quarantine requirements with a negative test.
The relaxed rules come as new coronavirus cases in Germany continue to decrease, with one-tenth of the country now fully vaccinated. One-third of Germans have received a first dose.
Top health officials nevertheless advised caution at a Wednesday news conference. “Despite all the confidence, there is one thing we must not forget: This pandemic is not over,” said Germany’s top infectious-disease expert, Lothar Wieler. “Incidences are going down, but they are still too high in Germany,” he said.
As of Wednesday, Germany registered 14,909 new coronavirus cases from the previous day, and its seven-day rate of new cases per 100,000 residents is at 107.8.
Analysis: WHO-commissioned panel assesses global coronavirus response but doesn’t hold anyone to account
About a year ago, the director general of the World Health Organization asked a group of experts to assess an urgent question: How did we get into this pandemic mess?
On Wednesday, the 13-member group, known as the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, delivered a lengthy, significant but ultimately evasive answer.
The panel reconstructed how early-warning systems failed and agencies faltered, giving the virus time to spread from the central Chinese heartland to the rest of the world, humbling empires and killing millions as it went.
The experts concluded that the rules on emerging infectious threats are inadequate, that the WHO could have acted faster and that many governments ignored warnings — with disastrous results. They call for the creation of a new global health threat council, overhauls to the WHO, updates to the rules governing emerging health threats and action on vaccine equity.
Women hit hardest by uneven U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic
Mia Clark needs a job. But it can’t just be any 9-to-5 job.
When the pandemic triggered shutdowns in March of last year, Clark was laid off from her job signing members into the YMCA, which doubled as child care for her now 20-month-old, 8-year-old and 10-year-old in West Chester, Pa.
Clark’s predicament illustrates just how difficult it is for many women to return to the 4.5 million jobs they lost during the coronavirus crisis. (The equivalent number for men is 3.7 million.)
The pandemic recession hit women particularly hard. In the months after the spring 2020 shutdowns, 11.3 million jobs held by women vanished almost immediately, as women are overrepresented in the retail, restaurant, travel and hospitality sectors. Plus, lack of child care and closed schools meant that many women, including those who didn’t lose their jobs, had to take on the bulk of caring for children.
D.C. parking enforcement will resume June 1 after suspension for pandemic
D.C. officials said Tuesday that parking enforcement suspended for the coronavirus pandemic will return June 1.
As the pandemic began in March last year, the District eased some parking restrictions, suspending fines in residential, school and commercial zones.
In March of this year, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said city employees would phase in some parking enforcement efforts, starting with school zones.
“You should expect, as we have more activity in the city, full parking enforcement will resume at some point,” Bowser said.
As the city slowly reopens, that point will be June 1. The D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles said in a statement that it would restart “all parking enforcement,” including towing of illegally parked vehicles and requirements for vehicle registration renewal and inspection.
Booting of vehicles with two or more outstanding tickets that are 60 days old will begin July 1.
Pope Francis greets audience at the Vatican for first time in six months
Pope Francis said he was “happy” to finally be able to deliver his weekly audience at the Vatican’s San Damaso Courtyard in person on Wednesday after more than six months of speaking to the public online and via video link amid the global health crisis.
“I am happy to resume this face-to-face because I tell you one thing — it is not nice to talk in front of nothing, in front of a camera,” the 84-year-old told those in attendance after hosting the audience online since November.
In footage taken Wednesday, the pontiff appeared to be in good spirits as he mingled with crowds, jokingly trying on a hat and greeting small children. Many attendees wore masks as they clapped and cheered on the grounds.
“The faithful will be required to observe health restrictions in force,” the Vatican said earlier this month as Italy continued easing lockdown measures and the pope prepared to return to the stage.
Seats at the venue are socially distanced and the audience is now capped at 500 people in a bid to curb the spread of infection. Local media estimated that some 300 people attended Wednesday’s audience.
Thousands of Germans becoming aggressive, faking personal details in bid to receive coronavirus shots
Thousands of people in Germany are desperately seeking coronavirus vaccinations before they are eligible, pushing in line, being aggressive to health-care staff and faking personal information, according to German media reports.
“The mood is getting more aggressive. Some people know that they are not entitled, and yet they try to get vaccinated,” said Martin Helfrich, spokesman for Hamburg’s social authority, as medical staff confirmed that tensions were bubbling at vaccine sites across the nation.
Germany’s initial rollout began with the over-60s and priority groups including those considered to be working in vulnerable professions. The government is now moving to expand these groups and lower age limits — though apparently not quickly enough for some.
Hamburg’s vaccination center said that in just one week an estimated 2,000 people attempted to jump the queue while the city of Munich said at least 350 people a week were trying to push to the front to get their dose before others.
With Germany pressing ahead with its mass vaccination rollout, doctors and those working at vaccination sites say that some patients are fraudulently trying to obtain appointments while other patients are requesting different vaccines from the one they have been designated.
According to Reuters, some people are “showing up” at vaccine centers without appointments in the hope they would receive their shot as the country continues to reopen and rebuild.
At least 85,000 people lost their lives to the virus in Germany, and more than 3.5 million cases have been confirmed in the country.
Cases ‘exploding’ in Asia and the Pacific, warns Red Cross as charity calls for ‘global solidarity’
Cases of the coronavirus are “exploding” globally, with the infections growing fastest in Asia and the Pacific, the Red Cross warned, urging countries to come together to help vulnerable nations push back the disease that is straining health-care systems and overwhelming hospital staff.
In the last two weeks alone, over 5.9 million cases have been confirmed in Asia and the Pacific, the charity said in a statement published Wednesday as India continues to desperately treat patients amid dwindling supplies.
“More people have been diagnosed with the disease in Asia over the past two weeks than in the Americas, Europe, and Africa combined,” Red Cross Asia Pacific director Alexander Matheou said, adding that governments must work together so that the hardest-hit countries have adequate access to vaccines and that front-line workers are supported.
The charity expressed concern that 7 out of the 10 countries with the fastest rising figures are in Asia and the Pacific, writing that the Southeast Asian country of Laos had witnessed cases double in just 12 days.
“To bring this pandemic under control, we need greater global cooperation so that lifesaving resources, medical equipment, vaccines and money get where they are needed to help people most at risk,” the charity said.
At least 3.3 million people have lost their lives to the virus worldwide since the pandemic began.
Chinese vaccine much more effective in real-world study than in clinical trials, Indonesian official says
A real-world study in Indonesia has shown Chinese coronavirus vaccine CoronaVac to be much more effective than in clinical trials, an Indonesian health official said Wednesday.
The study of more than 128,000 health workers in Jakarta found the vaccine protected 98percent of them from death and 96 percent from hospitalization as soon as one week after the second dose, Pandji Dhewantara from the Health Ministry told reporters.
Dhewantara said 94 percent of the health workers had been protected from symptomatic infection.
That figure is far better than the 50.4 percent overall efficacy rate against infection in a large clinical trial in Brazil published in January — the lowest among first-generation coronavirus vaccines and barely above the threshold set by the World Health Organization.
The study’s findings are a boost for both the company behind CoronaVac and the developing countries where the vaccine is already in use. Sinovac, the at-times controversial Chinese company that makes the inactivated vaccine, reported mixed clinical trial results in November.
Another real-world study of CoronaVac published last month also showed good results against severe cases of covid-19: The shot reduced covid hospitalizations in Chile by 85 percent two weeks after a second dose.
Brazil halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine on pregnant women following death
Brazil on Tuesday said it was halting vaccinations of pregnant women using the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine after a 35-year-old expectant mother died of a stroke shortly after being inoculated.
A Health Ministry official said that the move was precautionary while authorities investigated the incident.
Multiple countries have limited the shot’s use after experts said it was potentially linked to rare but serious blood clot disorders, particularly in younger women.
Brazilian health regulator Anvisa had recommended the shot’s “immediate suspension” following news of the woman’s death at a hospital in Rio de Janeiro Monday.
“There were no other serious adverse events involving pregnant women that have been reported to Anvisa,” the regulator said.
The woman, who was 23 weeks pregnant, died of a hemorrhagic stroke five days after checking into the hospital, officials said, according to Reuters. AstraZeneca excluded pregnant and breastfeeding women from the company’s vaccine trials.
It was unclear when the woman was immunized and whether she received one or two doses of the vaccine. Brazil’s public health institute Fiocruz is producing a locally made version of the vaccine.
The move to pause its use could slow Brazil’s immunization campaign. However, the South American nation is relying mostly on the Chinese-made CoronaVac injection to inoculate its population.
Brazil has suffered one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks, with a death toll that now tops 425,000.
Taiwan to raise covid-19 alert level amid new local transmissions
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan could raise its covid-19 alert level to near lockdown measures in the “coming days,” a senior official said on Wednesday as the island grapples with new cases of community transmission that have sent residents stockpiling and Taiwan’s main stock market index down more than 8 percent.
Chen Shih-chung, head of Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center, said Taiwan may raise its alert level to three out of four, which would bar indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gathering of more than 10 people. Nonessential businesses and public areas would be closed, while mask-wearing would be required when outside the home.
Taiwan, whose pandemic measures have helped it escape the worst of the global outbreak and continue keeping schools and businesses open, had raised its alert level to two on Tuesday after officials reported seven locally transmitted cases where the source of infection was not known. Large-scale indoor events of more than 100 people and outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people have been banned until June 8.
On Wednesday, health authorities reported 16 new cases, plus one still under investigation, marking the highest single day increase of locally transmitted cases since the pandemic began.
“We are in critical condition now, and this is not a joke,” said Chen, who is also Taiwan’s minister of health, while speaking at the Legislative Yuan on Wednesday.
The Taiwan Stock Exchange Weighted Index fell as much as 8.6 percent in morning trading. Amid reports that residents have begun stockpiling food supplies, including instant noodles, flour and vegetables, Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, urged calm, telling the public that medical supplies and the health-care system are “sufficient.”
“The challenge at this moment is still serious. Please be alert and follow the guidelines. I believe we can survive the challenge together,” she said.
By closing its borders early and maintaining a thorough contact tracing and quarantine system, Taiwan has kept the outbreak largely in check, reporting 12 deaths and 1,231 infections as of Wednesday.
Analysis: Rand Paul and the GOP effort to blame Fauci for the coronavirus
For much of the past year, Republicans have decried lead government coronavirus expert Anthony S. Fauci’s prescriptions for mitigating the pandemic — including masks, social distancing and keeping society shut down.
But increasingly in the past week, the effort has taken on a new flavor — with suggestions that Fauci might be personally to blame for the advent of the virus itself.
There remain major questions about just how the virus emerged, including the idea that it somehow escaped a lab in the city of Wuhan, China, where the virus originated. The theory, which was once highly speculative and which was downplayed by top medical experts such as Fauci, is suddenly being treated more seriously, though there is no conclusive evidence either way.
Spreading Indian variant could hinder Britain’s reopening, warn experts
LONDON — With Britain emerging from its third nationwide lockdown and life returning to a sense of normalcy after more than a year of restrictions, health experts warned that the threat of a highly transmissible variant first identified in India may hinder the country’s widely anticipated reopening.
Labeled a “variant of concern,” by British officials last week, scientists say that the variant is spreading in the northwest of England, making it the second most common variant on British soil — after the strain first identified in the English county of Kent.
An estimated 1,393 confirmed cases of the variant have been reported in the United Kingdom, the Guardian reported Wednesday as experts warned that the variant, known as B.1.617.2, is “flourishing.”
More restrictions in England are set to lift next week, with bars and restaurants able to serve customers inside as well as outside and families and groups of friends allowed to embrace and meet inside in groups of six. Outdoor and indoor events will also resume but with capacity limits.
Speaking to Times Radio Tuesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the government was closely monitoring the strain, adding that there was no reason to believe that the country’s mass vaccine rollout would not help to protect lives across the country amid the threat of new variants.
“There isn’t any evidence yet that the vaccine doesn’t work against it,” he said.
Covid deaths soar to record in India as hospitals run fatally short on oxygen
NEW DELHI — India reported more than 4,200 deaths from covid-19 on Wednesday, the highest number of such fatalities in the country since the pandemic began.
The toll, while devastating, is an undercount. Research by experts and reports from crematoriums indicate that the true number of deaths from India’s catastrophic second wave of infections is far higher.
At least two hospitals treating coronavirus patients have run low on oxygen in recent days, with fatal consequences.
Early Tuesday in Goa, there were 26 covid-19 deaths at a major public hospital within four hours, the state’s health minister told reporters. He attributed the deaths to an “interrupted oxygen supply.”
Late Monday, 11 coronavirus patients died at a hospital in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh after an oxygen tanker arrived late, causing a break in supply, a local official told the Indian Express newspaper.
While the surge appears to have peaked in hard-hit cities like Delhi and Mumbai, the virus continues to spread alarmingly around the country. Test positivity rates — an indication of whether infections are under control — are above 10 percent in three-quarters of all districts in India, a health official said Tuesday.
Dozens of bodies have been found floating at two spots along the Ganges River this week as infections sweep through rural areas. Residents suspect the bodies may be covid-19 victims who were dumped in the river out of poverty or desperation. Local officials say they are investigating where the bodies came from and how the people died.
Broadway is back Sept. 14 with ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Wicked’ and more
NEW YORK — In September, Broadway is going from zero to 100. A passel of productions — including such long-running megahits as “The Lion King,” “Wicked” and “Hamilton” — have announced they are returning Sept. 14 or a bit later, and at 100 percent of conventional capacity.
Producers of “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Chicago,” “Come From Away” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” also have detailed their comeback plans, with tickets already on sale for many of them. Other musicals announcing their return between late September and the end of the year: “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” “Company” and “Mrs. Doubtfire.”
But the nail-biting uncertainty: With all of this happening at once, will box offices go nuts, or go bust?
The announcements follow the decision last week by New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) to remove, as of May 19, nearly all of the state’s capacity restrictions on indoor gatherings.