The judge pointed to Chauvin’s decision to stay on top of Floyd — even after another officer at the scene, Thomas K. Lane, asked whether they should roll Floyd onto his side and another, J. Alexander Kueng, told him he could no longer detect a pulse. “Not only was the danger of asphyxia theoretical, it was communicated to the defendant as actually occurring,” Cahill wrote. “But [Chauvin] continued his restraint.”