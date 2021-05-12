Vans are parked outside the studio featuring the likeness of voices the station carries, such as conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro. Economy is here to set up for “Friday Nights at the French Laundry,” the weekly radio broadcast that serves as the main mouthpiece for the campaign. The name of the show is a take off Newsom’s controversial decision to have an indoor dinner at a Michelin-starred Napa Valley restaurant, maskless, with lobbyists and his wife. This came at the cusp of the pandemic’s third wave around the middle of November, when Newsom was telling Californians to make sacrifices and stay home over the holidays.
“So it’s completely a way to mock the governor, to make fun of him every single week and to kind of just play off on his inconsistencies and his failures,” Economy said.
Newsom, elected in 2018, has faced five other recall petitions, but the sixth petition received more than a million and a half petition signatures in April, qualifying for a fall ballot. Already a number of notable Republicans have entered the race including businessman John Cox and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner.
“Am I worried about it? Of course I’m worried about it,” Newsom said on “The View” in March. “But I’m going to fight this thing because I’m going to fight for California values and the things I hold dear, and the things I think the vast majority of Californians, regardless of their political stripes, hold dear.”
The next to arrive at the station was Mike Netter, a self-described political novice who said he’s only been involved in politics about a year and a half. He said what really got him into politics was seeing Vice President Harris only being in her first term as a U.S. senator before running for president.
“It just became apparent that they're just using this as a steppingstone for a national stage,” Netter said.
He insists this recall effort is not just about the Republican Party, but an effort to bring more voices to the table about issues facing Californians.
“There is the reality of it, okay, outside of the Democrats, no one really has a voice in California,” Netter said.
The last to arrive to the studio was Orrin Heatlie, the founder of the campaign and a former sheriff’s sergeant from Northern California. This isn’t the first time Heatlie has tried to bring a vote to recall Newsom before California voters.
“Every day he does something new to make Californians want to leave California,” Heatlie said on air.
Once 7 o’clock struck, the on-air light illuminated and a prerecorded intro began to play.
“This is your five-star spot for a smorgasbord of information from recallgavin2020.com, in a tasty, noncaloric, gluten-free bite,” the announcer said. “It’s Friday Night at the French Laundry, with chef Orrin Heatlie, maitre’d Mike Netter, and head cashier Randy Economy.”
The intro fades into “California Dreamin” by the Mamas and the Papas as Economy dances in his studio chair.
These are the three men hoping to take down Newsom this fall. Theirs is a California dream that, with Newsom’s approval rating hovering around 50 percent since he was elected, and 56 percent of all likely voters polling that they will not vote to recall Newsom, according to the Public Policy Institute of California, doesn’t seem to have a strong chance of becoming a reality.
Democratic leaders in the state see this as a national Republican effort to undermine California voters who elected Newsom with 62 percent of the vote.
“You’ve got to make persuasive arguments before the electorate and not do coup d’etat and try to undermine the elections through a democratic process by spending, egregiously, tens of millions of dollars from voters on a special recall election,” said Kevin De León, a city council member representing District 14 in Los Angeles.
Watch the video to learn why they’ve taken up this effort despite the unlikely odds of winning.