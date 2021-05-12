Vans are parked outside the studio featuring the likeness of voices the station carries, such as conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro. Economy is here to set up for “Friday Nights at the French Laundry,” the weekly radio broadcast that serves as the main mouthpiece for the campaign. The name of the show is a take off Newsom’s controversial decision to have an indoor dinner at a Michelin-starred Napa Valley restaurant, maskless, with lobbyists and his wife. This came at the cusp of the pandemic’s third wave around the middle of November, when Newsom was telling Californians to make sacrifices and stay home over the holidays.