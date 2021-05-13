In Indonesia, mosques were closed in high-risk areas and authorities instituted a travel ban like the previous year to stop people from flooding into the countryside to visit their relatives. In contrast to much of the rest of the world, cases in Southeast Asia as well as India, have been rising steadily in past weeks.
In the United Arab Emirates, mosques and prayer halls were opened to the faithful, unlike last year when worshipers was told to pray at home. Prayers, however, were limited to just 15 minutes and other restrictions were in place, including limiting family gatherings to just five.
Muslim leaders in India and Pakistan also urged subdued commemorations and social distancing during prayers. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wished Muslims a happy Eid al-Fitr but warned “this Eid is different; as the world combats the pandemic.”
Here are some significant developments:
For 12 frantic days, two sisters tried to save their parents dying of covid in India
It was midnight on April 16 in New Delhi, and Sujata Hingorani was desperately trying to find her father a hospital bed. His oxygen levels had dropped that evening. Doctors said he needed to be hospitalized immediately.
She went to seven hospitals across the city, updating her sister, Supriya Das, who was waiting at home with the ambulance.
Finally at 5 a.m. she found an open bed at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, a government facility in the city’s center. “It took them hours to prepare admission paperwork,” she said in an interview with The Washington Post.
“He was whisked [sic] to a 'covid isolation’ facility where no visitor could enter..... sometimes 5patients were taken together on one stretcher,” she later posted on Twitter.
Sujata and Supriya’s ordeal has become horrifyingly ordinary in India. The country has recorded more than 250,000 deaths and over 23.3 million cases as it buckles under an unexpected second wave of the pandemic.
DC Improv reopens for stand-up — socially distanced
When the DC Improv opened its doors to audiences in mid-April for the first time in 13 months, director of creative marketing Chris White wondered whether the venue’s charms could survive in a socially distanced environment.
The basement club, which typically packs in nearly 300 people, was limited to a capacity of 50 masked patrons. The usual intermingling of strangers — seated together, sharing a laugh — was gone, with tickets sold by the table and each party spaced at least six feet apart. Audience members were kept at least 20 feet from the stage, limiting comedians’ ability to work the crowd.
Then the lights dimmed and the show began. As laughs flooded the room, White began to cry.
Australia’s vaccine rollout, plagued by delays, gets Moderna boost
SYDNEY — Australia has reached a deal with Moderna to buy 25 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine, as the country attempts to get its vaccine program back on track. Health Minister Greg Hunt said the U.S. company would deliver 1 million vaccines by September and a further 9 million by December.
Australia’s rollout was delayed by issues with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The government had planned to manufacture the vaccine locally and use it to vaccinate most of the population, but health authorities limited its use to over 50s after several people contracted blood clots after receiving the vaccine.
The government now hopes to give all Australian adults at least one shot by the end of the year. As of May 12, the country had administered almost 2.9 million doses of coronavirus vaccines.
Australia has agreed to import 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and 51 million Novavax doses, but many of those won’t arrive until later in the year. The deal with Moderna includes updated booster shots for variants in 2022, Hunt said.
Hunt also said Thursday the government was starting discussions about producing mRNA vaccines, such as those made by Pfizer and Moderna, in Australia. It will continue to manufacture 50 million AstraZeneca doses, as planned, donating any shots it doesn’t need to neighboring countries.
Moderna’s vaccine is yet to be approved by Australian health regulators. One advantage of the vaccine is that it does not need to be stored at temperatures as low as Pfizer’s, making it easier to distribute, especially to remote Indigenous communities.
After early success, concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine and changes to the roll out have hit Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander vaccination rates particularly hard, according to Aboriginal health authorities.