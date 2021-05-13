Weingarten, who has long said she wants in-person schooling but only when it’s safe to do so, will add: “Given current circumstances, nothing should stand in the way of fully reopening our public schools this fall and keeping them open.”
Here are some significant developments:
Biden announces $7.4 billion to hire more public health workers amid pandemic
The White House announced Thursday that it is investing $7.4 billion to hire more public health workers to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and future health crises. The money will come from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which Congress passed in March.
The funds could give a much-needed boost to America’s crumbling public health infrastructure. After decades of chronic underfunding, U.S. public health departments last year showed how ill-equipped they are to carry out basic functions, let alone serve as the last line of defense against the most acute threat to the nation’s health in generations.
The Biden administration said $4.4 billion will go toward boosting states’ overstretched public health departments, allowing them to hire disease specialists to do contact tracing, case management, and support outbreak investigations and school nurses to help schools reopen. Some of the money will also go to expanding the Epidemic Intelligence Service at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — which plays a critical role in containing outbreaks.
The remaining $3 billion will be used to create a new grant program to train and modernize the country’s public health workforce. Applicants for those grants will be asked to prioritize recruiting staff from the communities they will serve, especially those from underrepresented backgrounds.
‘If you are vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask outside,’ Fauci says
Anthony S. Fauci has a reminder for the fully vaccinated: You mostly don’t need to wear a mask outside.
“We’ve got to make that transition,” the top infectious-diseases expert said Thursday on “CBS This Morning.” “If you are vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask outside.”
Fauci told viewers that if they are entering a “completely crowded situation, where people are essentially falling all over each other, then you wear a mask.”
“Any other time, if you’re vaccinated and you are outside,” he added, “put aside your mask.”
Federal health officials announced guidance late last month telling fully vaccinated people that they can forgo masks outdoors when walking, jogging, biking or dining at outdoor restaurants. The guidance urged the use of masks only in certain crowded settings, such as sporting events, live performances and parades.
Jill Biden, Sen. Manchin and actress Jennifer Garner to visit West Virginia vaccination center
First lady Jill Biden, actress Jennifer Garner and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) — a pivotal lawmaker on much of the president’s proposed agenda — plan to travel together Thursday from Washington to Charleston, W.Va., to visit a coronavirus vaccination center.
According to Jill Biden’s office, the trio will visit a center at Capital High School in Charleston before delivering remarks on vaccinations. The trip comes as the Biden administration is seeking to encourage people reluctant to get shots to do so.
The first lady and Manchin are also scheduled to visit members of the West Virginia National Guard and their families before returning to Washington.
Manchin, among the more conservative Senate Democrats, has emerged as a key player in the evenly divided chamber, particularly on issues that lack Republican support.
President of second-largest U.S. teachers union calls for full return to school in fall
The president of the second-largest U.S. teachers union is calling for a return to full-time school this fall, a move that could smooth the way back to a return to normalcy.
“There is no doubt: schools must be open. In person. Five days a week,” Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, which has about 1.7 million members, plans to say Thursday in a speech live on Facebook, according to remarks prepared for delivery. “Given current circumstances, nothing should stand in the way of fully reopening our public schools this fall and keeping them open.”
Her comments to union members come after a year when teachers unions have resisted a return to in-person classes in many communities, and her call may be greeted with skepticism by some who see unions as having been overly cautious or outright obstinate, to the detriment of children.
Weingarten has long said she wants school to resume in person, but only when it is safe to do so. The question of what it takes for a safe return has been the subject of disputes in communities across the country.
Many school districts have opened at least part-time this spring, but federal data show that as of March, nearly half of schools were not yet open full-time for all students. Districts in the South and Midwest were much more likely to be fully in-person than those in the Northeast and West.
In her prepared remarks, Weingarten says a return to in-person school is “not risk free” but that those risks can be managed with vaccination and other mitigating measures, including the use of masks and maintaining three feet of distance between students. She says new federal money can help schools implement a variety of protective measures. The union’s data show that 89 percent of its members are fully vaccinated or want to be, Weingarten says. And she notes that the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has now been authorized for use in children ages 12 to 15.
She also calls on districts to reduce class sizes — something teachers have long supported — in order to maintain three feet of distance, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends. She suggests that school systems work this summer to find more space to keep classes smaller.
Weingarten says her union will run a $5 million “back-to-school for everyone” campaign this summer. “The United States will not be fully back until we are fully back in school. And my union is all in,” she says.
In Britain, concerns grow that variant found in India may be more transmissible than U.K. variant
LONDON — Scientists in Britain are warning that there is mounting evidence that the coronavirus variant first detected in India, which is taking hold on British soil and is known as B.1.617, could be more transmissible than the Kent variant, first identified locally, that fueled the country’s second outbreak.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that regional lockdowns may be necessary in areas where cases of the variant have been recorded, with the aim of curbing the spread of infections as England emerges from its third national lockdown. Johnson said officials were weighing other possible methods, such as surge testing and contact tracing, to help lower the risk of another severe outbreak.
A new study from Imperial College London found that the number of infections in England has fallen dramatically in recent months, with just 1 in 1,000 people currently coronavirus-positive. But it also found cases of B.1.617 among the 127,000 home swab tests conducted between April 15 and May 3.
“The fact that our study detected the Indian variant among a small number of samples could be cause for concern,” Imperial College London professor Steven Riley said. He added that there was a threat of the variant being more transmissible — especially as the country works to fully emerge from stringent lockdown measures.
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization said the mutation was a “variant of global concern.” British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government was monitoring the variant, even though there was no evidence that vaccines would not work against it.
On Wednesday, Labour Party lawmaker Yvette Cooper slammed the government for failing to contain the variant.
“Delays in putting India on red list, gaps in previous home quarantine enforcement & testing - serious questions why the border policy has failed to prevent this spread,” she tweeted. British media reported that officials were set to meet Thursday to discuss the rise in variant cases, as the country prepares to reopen more venues next week.
The passenger refused to wear a mask, was abusive to attendants and then blew his nose in a blanket. FAA has fined him $10,500.
The Federal Aviation Administration announced this week that it had proposed a civil penalty of $10,500 against a JetBlue passenger whose disruptive behavior on a flight included coughing and blowing his nose into a blanket.
“The FAA alleges the passenger repeatedly ignored, and was abusive to, flight attendants who instructed him to wear a face mask,” the agency said in a news release. “The passenger’s disruptive behavior diverted flight crew members from their duties.”
It was just the latest such announcement from the FAA, which has been cracking down on passengers who refuse to wear masks and otherwise disrupt crew members.
Japanese towns abandon plans to host Olympians amid covid capacity concerns
SINGAPORE — About 40 Japanese towns have pulled out of arrangements to host Olympic athletes for pre-competition events this summer, the country’s Nikkei newspaper reported Thursday, in the latest blow to the already delayed and troubled Tokyo 2020 Games.
The towns cited concerns about medical capacity as Japan battles its latest covid-19 outbreak. The East Asian nation reported 7,056 new coronavirus cases Wednesday amid rising concerns by medical professionals of a potential shortage in critical care capacity. Some 14 elderly covid-19 patients who resided at an Osaka nursing home died before they could be hospitalized, local media recently reported.
Local officials in Chiba, near Tokyo, said earlier this week that the U.S. track-and-field team had canceled a training camp over concerns about the virus. Other international athletes affected by the latest outbreak include India’s hockey team, which had been scheduled to hold a pre-Olympics training camp in a town about 80 miles outside Hiroshima.
Japanese residents had been enthusiastic about hosting international athletes, with one city raising about $300,000 to help a group of South Sudanese runners stay in the country and train after the Olympics were postponed last year. But public opinion appears to have turned sharply against hosting the games in the middle of a pandemic; one online petition calling for the Olympics to be canceled had recorded nearly 350,000 signatures as of Thursday.
The International Olympic Committee has signaled that it intends to continue with the Games, which are set to begin July 23. “We listen but won’t be guided by public opinion,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams told reporters earlier this week.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has come under heavy criticism for Japan’s vaccination rollout, which is among the slowest for an advanced economy. Tokyo is now seeking help from Japanese corporations in accelerating its vaccination program.
More bodies found along India’s Ganges River as covid-19 hits rural areas
NEW DELHI — More than 100 bodies have been found at different locations along India’s Ganges River in recent days, according to local officials and media reports, raising fears that covid-19 victims are being cast in the river as crematoriums are overwhelmed.
India is in the grips of a devastating second wave of coronavirus infections that is causing more than 4,000 deaths a day, a figure that experts consider an undercount.
Earlier in the week, 71 bodies were recovered from the Ganges in the Buxar district of Bihar, one of India’s poorest states. Local authorities erected a net in the river Tuesday and since then 10 more bodies have been intercepted, said Aman Samir, a district official. He said the cause of the deaths could not be established.
Around two dozen bodies were found floating upriver in a nearby district in the state of Uttar Pradesh, police told media Tuesday. An additional 12 bodies were recovered from the river in a neighboring district, the Indian Express reported Thursday. Officials have also found bodies shallowly buried in sand near a cremation ground on the river in another location in Uttar Pradesh.
The Ganges is considered a sacred river by Hindus. Apart from a few isolated sects, there is no practice of consigning bodies to the water. The tradition in Hinduism is to cremate the dead, but cremation grounds across India have struggled to accommodate rising numbers of bodies as deaths have soared.
Taiwan battles new virus outbreak as vaccination efforts accelerate
SINGAPORE — Taiwan reported 13 new local coronavirus cases on Thursday, just 24 hours after recording its largest daily spike in domestic cases, as local authorities scramble to contain a growing outbreak.
Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told local media that the vast majority of the newly detected cases were tied to clusters that had been traced to dining and entertainment establishments. Taiwan has shut over 150 entertainment venues for cleaning since the outbreak, which authorities traced to an airport hotel outside Taipei, was detected in late April.
Taiwan, which has reported 12 deaths and just over 1,230 coronavirus cases, is regarded as a global model of coronavirus containment. Last year, it went over 200 days without a single locally-transmitted case. The East Asian island has avoided a complete nationwide lockdown although limitations were recently placed on mass gatherings. Some municipal authorities have also tightened social distancing requirements in gyms and closed libraries and Internet cafes, Reuters reported.
The new restrictions come as a record 11,018 people in Taiwan were vaccinated on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg News. Only the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is in use on the island, though Taipei has also signed an agreement with Moderna. Taiwan has opened its vaccination program to front-line workers, seniors over 65 and those intending to travel abroad.
The Taiwanese economy expanded by 2.98 percent last year, amid a global recession, based in large part off the strength of its coronavirus response. Its benchmark TAIEX stock index, one of Asia’s best performers this year, is down sharply from April highs.
In recent months, Singapore and South Korea, which had also been praised for their coronavirus containment efforts, have increased restrictions on social gatherings as they battle a new wave of covid-19 cases.
World must double vaccine production, says United Nations secretary general
U.N. Secretary General António Guterres has called on the world to work to double its production of coronavirus vaccines as countries, particularly in Asia and the Pacific, grapple with climbing virus caseloads.
Guterres on Wednesday joined calls for vaccine equity amid the global health crisis, saying that it was “totally unacceptable” that some countries had successfully vaccinated much of their population while others had been left behind with a lack of resources and planning, Reuters reported.
“Many developing countries have not access to one single dose,” Guterres said, adding that working to vaccinate more people would significantly help to lower the risk of future waves of infection often sparked by new variants.
“We need two things: to double the world’s capacity of production of vaccines and at the same time to have a more equitable distribution of vaccines,” he explained.
While countries like Israel, Britain and the United States are leading the way on mass vaccination and seeking a return to life before the health crisis, the world has seemingly been divided into two groups: coronavirus vaccine “haves” and “have-nots,” a split that may define the next stage of the pandemic, The Washington Post reported earlier this month.
More than 3.3 million people have died of the virus worldwide.
Muslims mark subdued Eid al-Fitr under shadow of covid
DUBAI — For a second year in a row, the shadow of covid-19 fell heavily on Muslims as they gathered to pray and mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan with the normally joyous Eid al-Fitr holiday.
The annual celebration, with family visits, sumptuous meals, presents and communal prayer, practically represents everything people aren’t supposed to do during the pandemic.
In Indonesia, mosques were closed in high-risk areas and authorities instituted a travel ban, as in the previous year, to stop people from flooding into the countryside to visit their relatives. Police said some 1.5 million people had left Jakarta despite the ban.
Malaysia also announced a lockdown ahead of Eid in an effort to curb cases and domestic travel. Parts of Southeast Asia have been battling new outbreaks in recent weeks.
In the United Arab Emirates, mosques and prayer halls were opened to the faithful, unlike last year when worshipers were told to pray at home. Prayers, however, were limited to 15 minutes and other restrictions were in place, including limiting family gatherings to just five people.
Muslim leaders in India and Pakistan also called for subdued commemorations and social distancing during prayers. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wished Muslims a happy Eid al-Fitr but warned “this Eid is different; as the world combats the pandemic.”
In Gaza, however, people awoke on Thursday to pillars of smoke rising from buildings bombed by Israeli forces — with the dangers of covid probably far from their thoughts.
Britain’s Boris Johnson criticized for delaying covid inquiry until 2022
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been widely criticized for waiting until spring 2022 to launch an investigation into the country’s coronavirus response, with grieving citizens and officials warning that if lessons are to be learned from the outbreak, they should be investigated sooner.
On Wednesday, Johnson agreed that it was “absolutely vital” that a public inquiry take place but said it would be “wrong” to take up the valuable time of leading experts to launch an investigation at this stage in case there is another wave of infection and their expertise is needed elsewhere.
“Why can it not be later this year? Why can it not start earlier?” questioned Keir Starmer, the opposition party leader. A World Health Organization official said, “If there are lessons to be learned, they should be learned quickly and applied now.”
Families of those who died of covid-19 have long been pressing for an investigation into the government’s handling of the crisis — with many accusing officials of acting too slow to control borders, implement lockdowns and provide health-care staff with protective gear needed to treat covid-positive patients.
Britain’s Bereaved Families for Justice group told the Guardian that their fight had been “hell on Earth” and said that their tireless campaign for a public inquiry has left “a legacy of mistrust.” They say Johnson has refused to meet with them, despite their pleas.
Britain was hit particularly bad by the health crisis, with more than 4.4 million confirmed cases of the virus and almost 128,000 deaths.
How experts recommend better supporting survivors of domestic violence during the pandemic
At the start of the pandemic, many experts warned that the isolation could contribute to a rise in domestic violence. Nearly a year later, a February meta-analysis published by the National Commission on Covid-19 and Criminal Justice found that domestic violence incidents in the United States rose by about 8 percent in 2020.
The researchers linked this to the pandemic lockdowns, which may have put survivors in proximity with their harm-doer for extended periods. They also believe pandemic-related economic impacts, like job loss, financial insecurity and higher caregiving responsibilities, contributed to this increase.
The psychological and economic impacts of the pandemic can increase stress in the harm-doer, and they may turn more often to alcohol and drugs to cope, according to Emily Rothman, a professor of community health sciences at the Boston University School of Public Health who researches intimate partner violence. Violence and abuse likely follow as a result, she said.
For 12 frantic days, two sisters tried to save their parents dying of covid in India
It was midnight on April 16 in New Delhi, and Sujata Hingorani was desperately trying to find her father a hospital bed. His oxygen levels had dropped that evening. Doctors said he needed to be hospitalized immediately.
She went to seven hospitals across the city, updating her sister, Supriya Das, who was waiting at home with the ambulance.
Finally at 5 a.m. she found an open bed at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, a government facility in the city’s center. “It took them hours to prepare admission paperwork,” she said in an interview with The Washington Post.
“He was whisked [sic] to a ‘covid isolation’ facility where no visitor could enter..... sometimes 5patients were taken together on one stretcher,” she later posted on Twitter.
Sujata and Supriya’s ordeal has become horrifyingly ordinary in India. The country has recorded more than 250,000 deaths and over 23.3 million cases as it buckles under an unexpected second wave of the pandemic.