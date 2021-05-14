In a letter published in the latest edition of the journal Science, the researchers say the findings of a joint investigation by the World Health Organization and China released in March are not sufficiently conclusive. That study, based on data collected by Chinese researchers, found that it was “extremely unlikely” that the virus leaked from a lab. But the 18 scientists say that the possibility must be taken seriously.
The origins of the coronavirus have been hotly contested, with the former Trump administration speculating without evidence that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab; China has also spread baseless claims that the U.S. Army created the virus.
Here are some significant developments:
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker
India set to use Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine amid scientists’ concerns
India plans to start using the controversial Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine next week as it races to combat a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus that has stricken the world’s largest democracy.
V.K. Paul, a top health adviser to India’s central government, told reporters Thursday that New Delhi had taken shipment of the vaccine and would also begin domestic manufacture by July. Sputnik V will be the third vaccine deployed in India, after the Bharat Biotech-made Covaxin and the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot, which is known in India as Covishield.
A peer-reviewed article published in The Lancet, a U.K. medical journal, in February, suggested that the vaccine was 91.6 percent effective against the coronavirus. (Sputnik V’s developer claims a lower efficacy rate against at least one variant of the coronavirus.)
But earlier this week, The Lancet also published a letter by nine scientists that flagged worries about data from Sputnik V trials.
“Notwithstanding the previous issues and lack of transparency, the interim results from the phase 3 trial of the Sputnik V vaccine, again raise serious concerns,” they wrote.
Slovakia’s pharmaceuticals watchdog had previously complained that the Sputnik V doses it received differed from those reviewed in the February Lancet article. Russia disputed that, and Slovakia said this week that further testing carried out in Hungary had proved satisfactory. Brazil has also rejected the vaccine.
Sputnik V, which is one of the cheaper vaccines available, has been ordered by dozens of countries including Albania, Lebanon and Paraguay. It uses a delivery mechanism comparable to those of the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and can be stored at fridge temperatures.
India on Friday reported 343,144 cases and 4,000 deaths in the past 24 hours. The U.S. government has sent medical and oxygen supplies to India as well as raw materials for vaccines.
‘Better days are ahead’: Maskless Biden marks milestone in virus battle
President Biden on Thursday afternoon strolled out of the White House with a triumphant demeanor — notably without wearing a mask — and declared the country on the precipice of defeating a pandemic that has killed more than 580,000 Americans, damaged the economy and been the single-most dominant issue of his young presidency.
The occasion was the surprise announcement by federal health officials that Americans who are fully vaccinated can go without masks or physical distancing in most cases — marking a crucial milestone in the nation’s battle against the pandemic.
“I’ve said many times: As tough as this pandemic has been, we will get through it,” Biden said, appearing alongside a maskless Vice President Harris in the Rose Garden. “We will rebuild our economy, reclaim our lives and get back to normal. We’ll laugh again. We’ll know joy again. We’ll smile again — and now, see one another’s smile.”
“Better days are ahead,” he added. “I promise you.”
Is it now reasonable to discuss the end of the pandemic? Yes, but with caveats.
For more than a year, everyone has wondered when this dreadful pandemic will end. The answer has always been “not for a long time.” That answer, however, has been overtaken by events — at least in the United States.
The end of the pandemic may not be near, exactly, but it’s no longer rash, impolitic or scientifically dubious to broach the topic.
New coronavirus infections in the United States have dropped to their lowest rate since mid-September and, if trends continue, will within days be lower than they have been in nearly 11 months. The numbers are good across the coronavirus data dashboard. More than half of adults have had at least one shot of vaccine, and the shots are remarkably effective at preventing severe illness and death.