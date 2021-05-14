Think of bikepacking like backpacking, only on your bike, though bikepacking can be a little more forgiving. The bike carries the weight for you. And if you ask the experts, the bike you ride doesn’t matter so much as long as it’s comfortable. Sales data from early in the pandemic showed a spike in purchases of both mountain bikes and more casual, basic bicycles under $200. Either works for bikepacking. The limiting factor is where you want to go.