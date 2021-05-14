In a letter published in the latest edition of the journal Science, the researchers say the findings of a joint investigation by the World Health Organization and China released in March are not sufficiently conclusive. That study, based on data collected by Chinese researchers, found that it was “extremely unlikely” that the virus leaked from a lab. But the 18 scientists say that the possibility must be taken seriously.
The origins of the coronavirus have been hotly contested, with the former Trump administration speculating without evidence that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab; China has also spread baseless claims that the U.S. Army created the virus.
Here are some significant developments:
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker
India set to use Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine amid scientists’ concerns
India plans to start using the controversial Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine next week as it races to combat a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus that has stricken the world’s largest democracy.
V.K. Paul, a top health adviser to India’s central government, told reporters Thursday that New Delhi had received a shipment of the vaccine and would also begin its domestic manufacture by July. Sputnik V will be the third vaccine deployed in India, after the Bharat Biotech-made Covaxin and the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot, which is known in India as Covishield.
A peer-reviewed article published in February in the Lancet, a U.K. medical journal suggested that the vaccine was 91.6 percent effective against the coronavirus. (Sputnik V’s developer claims a lower efficacy rate against at least one variant of the coronavirus.)
But earlier this week, the Lancet also published a letter by nine scientists that flagged worries about data from Sputnik V trials.
“Notwithstanding the previous issues and lack of transparency, the interim results from the phase 3 trial of the Sputnik V vaccine, again raise serious concerns,” they wrote.
Sputnik V’s developers contest the allegation. “Sputnik V has received registration in 51 countries, which confirms our full transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements,” three researchers working at the center that helped create the vaccine wrote in response. “To date, the safety and immunogenicity of the Sputnik V vaccine has been confirmed in multiple studies.”
Slovakia’s pharmaceuticals watchdog had previously complained that the Sputnik V doses it received differed from those reviewed in the February Lancet article. Russia disputed that, and Slovakia said this week that further testing carried out in Hungary had proved satisfactory. Brazil has also rejected the vaccine.
Sputnik V, which is one of the cheaper vaccines available, has been ordered by dozens of countries including Albania, Lebanon and Paraguay. It uses a delivery mechanism comparable to those of the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and can be stored at fridge temperatures.
India on Friday reported 343,144 cases and 4,000 deaths in the past 24 hours. The U.S. government has sent medical and oxygen supplies to India as well as raw materials for vaccines.
Plunging case rates spur cautious optimism in D.C. region. But the trauma is far from over.
Public health experts are still cautious, but they say this could be the beginning of the end.
Fourteen months after the Washington region’s first reported case of the coronavirus, daily infections and deaths are trending down as vaccinations take hold. Hospitals are seeing far fewer critically ill patients, and funeral homes are receiving fewer covid-19 victims. A union chief in D.C. says it’s been two months since he’s had to call a bereaved family to brief them on their loved one’s life insurance policy.
“The most difficult moments for me personally were those 25 calls,” said Jaime Contreras, vice president of the Service Employees International Union in the capital area. “They were draining and devastating. But they’ve — thank God — they’ve stopped.”
Australians in India are barred from repatriation flight after dozens test positive
More than 40 of the 150 passengers scheduled to return to Australia on a repatriation flight from New Delhi on Friday were barred from flying after testing positive for the coronavirus, while dozens more were also denied boarding because they had been traced as contacts of an infected person.
Australia’s high commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell, told ABC News that an estimated 10,000 Australian citizens and residents had registered to leave India and return home, with almost 1,000 of those people classified as vulnerable and more than 100 registered as unaccompanied minors.
But while thousands are desperate to return, the process is proving challenging amid a severe outbreak in India that has sparked widespread chaos amid soaring levels of infection.
Under current regulations, those traveling to Australia from India must produce two negative test results before boarding repatriation flights such as the one in question, which was bound for Darwin. O’Farrell said that while news of passengers being unable to fly was “disappointing,” all travelers had been made aware of the stringent measures in place to ensure the highly contagious variant identified in India was not brought into Australia — where virus transmission is negligible.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison closed the country’s borders last year to curb the spread of infection. Officials have suggested that the borders are likely to largely remain closed until mid-2022.
Masks are still required in planes, trains and buses despite the loosened CDC guidelines
Fully vaccinated people traveling in buses, trains and airplanes must continue to wear a mask, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday, even as it said they could go without one in most other indoor settings.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the agency is continuing to review its travel policies, but she did not explain the reasoning during a briefing Thursday on the new recommendations.
“Right now for travel we are asking for people to continue to wear their masks,” she said.
Singapore, once nearly covid-free, tightens restrictions to fight new pandemic wave
SINGAPORE — For months, this Southeast Asian city-state recorded new daily coronavirus cases of zero or in the single digits. Its vaccination program, while behind those of the United States and Britain, is one of Asia’s most advanced.
But on Friday, Singapore said that it would significantly tighten restrictions in response to a new wave of infections. For a month from May 16, people will be allowed to socialize only in groups of two. Households will be similarly limited to two visitors daily, while dining venues will be restricted to offering takeaway and delivery. Most people will return to working from home.
The moves stop short of the strict lockdown Singapore implemented last year.
The spike in cases is, by global standards, relatively small. There were 71 new locally transmitted cases in the week to Thursday, up from 48 in the prior seven-day period, government data show. Many of the new cases were linked to clusters around the airport and a large public hospital, though some have evaded contact tracers.
“We are in a stage of heightened alert,” Gan Kim Yong, Singapore’s outgoing health minister, told reporters Friday. "I would urge everyone to be vigilant and minimize unnecessary social interactions.”
Singapore joins Taiwan, which had also effectively contained the coronavirus, in tightening restrictions as Asia grapples with the latest wave of the pandemic.
Among the virus strands detected in Singapore is the B.1.617 variant that has stricken India. Singapore recently banned foreigners with recent travel history in India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka from entering the country. It also extended the quarantine period for most travelers from 14 days to 21 days. The spike in cases in multiethnic Singapore has triggered some acts of racism against individuals of South Asian origin.
Since the pandemic began, Singapore has recorded over 61,000 infections and just 31 deaths. As of this week, about 32 percent of adults have received at least one dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.
As England gears up to ease more restrictions, cases of variant identified in India grow
LONDON — As England gears up to lift more coronavirus restrictions next week after more than a year of stringent lockdown measures, there are growing concerns about a rise in cases of the highly contagious variant first identified in India.
Over the past week, cases of the variant in Britain more than doubled from 520 to 1,313, according to data released by Public Health England on Thursday.
On Friday, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News that there was no evidence the variant was more severe or that it evades vaccines, adding that officials were exploring the possibility of vaccinating younger people and those in areas considered hot spots.
Critics of Prime Minister Boris Johnson say his response to the outbreak came too late and that India should have been added to the country’s red list as soon as the data indicated there was a surge in cases. Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper on Thursday again accused officials of bungling the response to the pandemic, which has claimed more than 127,000 lives in Britain.
In remarks Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not rule out regional lockdowns to help curb the spread of infection.
Still, many Britons are eager for looser restrictions after a rapid vaccine rollout.
From next week, hospitality venues will be able to serve customers inside as well as outside, and people will be able to spend time with loved ones in groups of no more than 6 people.
Bought a bike during the pandemic? Time to go bikepacking.
The past year was one many spent not just in their seats, but with their seats firmly planted on a bike saddle. Bikes sales took off when the pandemic hit, and already by April 2020 they were up 75 percent over the past year.
With summer around the corner, many might not yet be ready to board planes or cross borders — especially with about a third of Americans fully vaccinated. But there are countless gems to explore from the newfound safety of a bike saddle.
Think of bikepacking like backpacking, only on your bike, though bikepacking can be a little more forgiving. The bike carries the weight for you. And if you ask the experts, the bike you ride doesn’t matter so much as long as it’s comfortable. Sales data from early in the pandemic showed a spike in purchases of both mountain bikes and more casual, basic bicycles under $200. Either works for bikepacking. The limiting factor is where you want to go.
New Zealand weighs reopening borders to vaccinated tourists
One of the world’s most geographically isolated nations is considering reopening its borders to vaccinated tourists.
New Zealand has emerged as a covid-19 success story off the back of a swift but strict lockdown last year and a near-total ban on foreigners entering the country. But authorities said this week that they were exploring allowing people vaccinated elsewhere to enter the country, in a potential reversal of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s decision that borders would remain largely closed until New Zealand’s population was vaccinated, according to local media.
“We will be relying heavily on emerging evidence about how effective vaccines are in preventing not just symptoms of the disease, but transmission between vaccinated individuals,” she said.
The prospect of easier international travel to one of the world’s more picturesque destinations comes as the United States and much of Europe begin to open up and Asia-Pacific nations that had successfully contained the virus reexamine the cost of social distancing and border closures. (New Zealand allows unvaccinated travelers from Australia and the tiny South Pacific island of Niue to enter the country without quarantine.)
Life in the country of 5 million has largely returned to a pre-pandemic normal, but loosening border controls could mean tightening domestic restrictions in New Zealand, which had an international tourism sector worth about $12.5 billion annually before the pandemic. New Zealand is also popular with international students, who haven’t been able to enter the country in over a year.
New Zealand’s top health bureaucrat said on Thursday that stricter restrictions could include a 10-person cap on social gatherings. But Ardern said Friday that such measures were unlikely even if tourism restrictions were lifted, the New Zealand Herald reported.
As of Thursday, New Zealand had recorded 2,288 covid-19 cases and 26 deaths. It has administered almost 390,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines.
‘Better days are ahead’: Maskless Biden marks milestone in virus battle
President Biden on Thursday afternoon strolled out of the White House with a triumphant demeanor — notably without wearing a mask — and declared the country on the precipice of defeating a pandemic that has killed more than 580,000 Americans, damaged the economy and been the single-most dominant issue of his young presidency.
The occasion was the surprise announcement by federal health officials that Americans who are fully vaccinated can go without masks or physical distancing in most cases — marking a crucial milestone in the nation’s battle against the pandemic.
“I’ve said many times: As tough as this pandemic has been, we will get through it,” Biden said, appearing alongside a maskless Vice President Harris in the Rose Garden. “We will rebuild our economy, reclaim our lives and get back to normal. We’ll laugh again. We’ll know joy again. We’ll smile again — and now, see one another’s smile.”
“Better days are ahead,” he added. “I promise you.”
Is it now reasonable to discuss the end of the pandemic? Yes, but with caveats.
For more than a year, everyone has wondered when this dreadful pandemic will end. The answer has always been “not for a long time.” That answer, however, has been overtaken by events — at least in the United States.
The end of the pandemic may not be near, exactly, but it’s no longer rash, impolitic or scientifically dubious to broach the topic.
New coronavirus infections in the United States have dropped to their lowest rate since mid-September and, if trends continue, will within days be lower than they have been in nearly 11 months. The numbers are good across the coronavirus data dashboard. More than half of adults have had at least one shot of vaccine, and the shots are remarkably effective at preventing severe illness and death.