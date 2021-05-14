A federal grand jury indicted Kueng, Lane and Thao, along with former officer Derek Chauvin, last week on charges they violated Floyd’s constitutional rights during a May 25, 2020, arrest, when he was restrained, handcuffed and face down on a Minneapolis street as he begged for breath before losing consciousness. Chauvin was also indicted on a second federal charge alleging he violated the civil rights of a 14-year-old by hitting him with a flashlight and kneeling on him during a 2017 arrest.