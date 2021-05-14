Traffic was blocked entirely and will remain that way indefinitely while crews investigate the crack, officials said, cutting off a major artery for trucking and commuter traffic. Mississippi River traffic under the bridge was halted for more than two days and reopened Friday morning with more than 1,000 barges in the queue, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The bottleneck disrupted shipments of grain and other dry cargo, as well as “red flag” cargo such as fuel oil, officials said.