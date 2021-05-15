One recent study found more than half of wrongfully convicted defendants were victimized by government misconduct — but prosecutors almost never face consequences as serious as disbarment. According to the Innocence Project, Jackson is one of just four prosecutors who have been disbarred for misconduct that resulted in a wrongful conviction. In one recent case, a Texas district attorney was disbarred in 2015 after the state bar found he withheld evidence and used false testimony to convict a death-row inmate who has since been exonerated.