McCollum and Brown, then 19 and 15, respectively, struggled with basic reading and writing because of their intellectual disabilities. But life took an even harder turn when they were arrested in connection with the death of Sabrina Buie, a girl who was found in a soybean field behind a grocery store in Red Springs, a small town near the South Carolina border. As The Post reported, police said the 11-year-old was naked except for a bra, and she had been raped and suffocated with her own panties.