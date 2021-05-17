According to a motion to revoke Montgomery’s pretrial release, the hunter pursued the bobcat on Jan. 25 for more than 11 miles with his dogs, violating local laws. Then, he knocked the cat out of a tree with a slingshot and allowed his dogs to maul it. In Colorado, it is illegal to use a slingshot or dogs to kill a “furbearer,” which is any animal hunted for its coat, including bobcats. A Colorado wildlife officer cited Montgomery for illegally harvesting the cat.