“We are concerned that the deadly spike in India is a precursor to what will happen if those warnings remain unheeded. While the situation in India is tragic, it is not unique,” she said. “The longer the virus continues to spread unchecked, the higher the risk of more deadly or contagious variants emerging.”
Ahead of the G-7 summit of wealthy nations, she called for more vaccine donations. The Covax initiative has only distributed 65 million vaccines so far, well below its target of 170 million at this point.
Here are some significant developments:
Sanofi, GSK expect to seek vaccine authorization in late 2021
Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline teased promising results from their coronavirus vaccine trial and predicted that regulators could authorize their shots in the fourth quarter of 2021, the companies announced on Monday.
The two companies said their protein-based vaccine proved effective in a Phase 2 study and that they would soon begin a Phase 3 trial that would include more than 35,000 participants and test the vaccines against versions of the virus identified in Wuhan, China, and South Africa.
“We believe that this vaccine candidate can make a significant contribution to the ongoing fight against COVID-19 and will move to Phase 3 as soon as possible to meet our goal of making it available before the end of the year,” Roger Connor, president of GSK Vaccines, said in a statement. The companies also said they would test the possibility of booster shots.
Sanofi and GSK have been pursuing a coronavirus vaccine since last year but announced in December that they would rework their candidate after disappointing results in early trials, even as rivals like Moderna and Pfizer touted their breakthrough mRNA vaccines and began applying for regulatory authorization.
The two companies on Monday released select data about their recent Phase 2 study, which included 722 volunteers who received a two-shot regimen. The vaccine candidate “triggered strong immune response amongst adults of all age groups with 95% to 100% seroconversion rates,” the companies said in a joint statement.
Sanofi and GSK said that they would soon publish more detailed results of their Phase 2 study in a peer-reviewed medical journal.
At Wembley stadium, it’s not just the FA Cup final, it’s a coronavirus science experiment
LONDON — To the fans, the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium is an all-important soccer match. It’s also a science experiment with far-reaching implications about how to reopen society as the pandemic loosens its grip in some places.
On Saturday afternoon, the British government was watching scientists watching fans watching Chelsea and Leicester City play in the final of the oldest national soccer tournament in the world. Prince William, the president of the English Football Association, was watching at the stadium in northwest London, too.
The event in Wembley is the last and largest of a series of trials in Britain designed to inform how to resume large-scale gatherings as coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
In four Sunday talk show appearances, CDC head defends abrupt reversal on mask recommendations
The nation’s top public health official on Sunday defended her agency’s abrupt reversal on wide-ranging mask recommendations, saying that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had weighed new data before announcing that Americans who had been vaccinated could go without masks.
“We now have science that has really just evolved, even in the last two weeks,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on ABC News’s “This Week,” citing new data that coronavirus vaccines are curbing the spread of the disease covid-19 and offering protection against virus variants. Walensky, who appeared on four separate Sunday morning news shows to explain her agency’s new guidelines, also touted widespread access to those vaccines and called on tens of millions of unvaccinated Americans to go get shots.
“We also need to say that this is not permission for widespread removal of masks,” she added on ABC.