“We now have science that has really just evolved, even in the last two weeks,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on ABC News’s “This Week,” citing new data that coronavirus vaccines are curbing the spread of the disease covid-19 and offering protection against virus variants. Walensky, who appeared on four separate Sunday morning news shows to explain her agency’s new guidelines, also touted widespread access to those vaccines and called on tens of millions of unvaccinated Americans to go get shots.