Brown was fatally struck by officer fire on April 21 when authorities were trying to execute a search warrant on felony drug charges at his home, The Washington Post reported. Womble, who had previously said the shooting was justified, held the news conference to discuss details of the State Bureau of Investigation’s findings.
Brown’s death took place around the same time as the Derek Chauvin verdict, in which a jury found former Minneapolis police officer guilty for the death of 46-year-old Black man George Floyd who died after Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes.
In the near month since Brown’s death, his family and activists have called for release of body worn-camera footage of the incident for full transparency. A Superior Court judge ruled on April 28 that video of Brown’s death would not be released to the public, explaining that it could affect a trial if one were to happen and threaten the safety of the officers involved.
Judge Jeff Foster ruled that video from four body cameras blurring out facial features and nametags of officers would be shared with one of Brown’s sons, immediate family and legal representatives.
Full video of the incident would be released to the family when the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation wrapped up its investigation of the shooting, the judge ruled.
The family was shown clips of the shooting in April and viewed more videos last week, which included about 20 minutes of the actual two hours of footage, CNN reported.
Immediately following the shooting, seven deputies were placed on administrative leave but four have since returned to work because Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said it was “obvious” that they didn’t fire their weapons, WAVY reported.
The particulars of Brown’s death have been publicly disputed between his family’s attorneys and the district attorney who both offer conflicting depictions of the fatal encounter.
Brown’s sons and family attorneys have called the shooting an “execution” because they allege that Brown posed no threats when he was driving away from officers. His family released an independent autopsy that showed he had been shot five times, with one shot to the back of his head.
As Brown drove away, officers started shooting at him, eyewitnesses told WAVY.
A neighbor told the Associated Press that Brown’s car veered from his yard into a tree and that when officers opened the door to his car, he was slumped over.
Dispatcher audio detailed that first responders reported Brown had been shot in the back.
Chase Lynch, an attorney for the family, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that the footage he viewed didn’t appear to justify Brown’s death.
“We were absolutely able to see Mr. Brown sitting in his car, afraid. The look on his face, he was terrified and was in shock when they arrived on the scene,” he said.