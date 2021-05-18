“We strongly request that the authorities convince the [International Olympic Committee] that holding the Olympics is difficult and obtain its decision to cancel the Games,” said the Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association.
Tokyo hospitals “have their hands full and have almost no spare capacity,” the association of roughly 6,000 primary care physicians added. It is at least the second group of Japanese doctors to ask that the Olympics and Paralympics be canceled.
Here are some significant developments:
Vacation and a vaccine? Some tourist sites are offering shots to visitors.
Hoping to add one more incentive for travelers to visit — and join the ranks of the fully vaccinated — some tourist sites are offering coronavirus vaccines to visitors.
In the United States, 47 percent of adults were fully vaccinated as of Monday, with nearly 60 percent getting at least one shot so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency announced new guidelines for fully vaccinated people last week, saying they no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors in many circumstances.
Even as many countries struggle due to a lack of vaccine supply, some U.S. states and businesses have gotten creative with their efforts to encourage more residents to get vaccinated, offering everything from free doughnuts, beers or fries — to an entry in a $1 million lottery. Over the weekend, the Talladega Superspeedway let people who got tested or vaccinated take two laps around the track in a “race to end covid.”
Cyclone Tauktae strikes India’s west coast, disrupting crucial battle against coronavirus
NEW DELHI — A powerful cyclone struck India's west coast Monday, forcing officials to move hospitalized coronavirus patients and suspend vaccination campaigns as the storm disrupted nationwide efforts to contain a surge of infections in the country of 1.3 billion.
But by late Monday night, despite heavy physical damage in many seaside areas, no significant loss of life had been reported, and extensive advance measures had been put in place to protect hospitalized patients and oxygen supplies. Officials in Goa state confirmed two deaths, and there were unconfirmed reports of up to 10 additional related fatalities.
Cyclone Tauktae, named for the harmless gecko lizard, pummeled coastal stretches along hundreds of miles, with driving rains and winds up to 90 miles per hour. News footage from Mumbai, the seaside financial capital of 20 million, showed waves leaping over urban sea walls and makeshift tented vaccine centers blown away in the gusts. By late afternoon, the heavy weather had subsided as the storm moved north.
Around 9 p.m., Tauktae made landfall in Gujarat state farther up the coast. Officials in Gujarat said they expected a late-night surge when the ocean tide peaked and that the cyclone was the most severe they had experienced since 1998.
Washington football rookie minicamp encourages vaccinations
In the latest step toward normalcy, most Washington Football Team players, coaches and executives did not have to wear masks Saturday morning for the end of the team’s rookie minicamp. The NFL was one of the many governing bodies to lift mask mandates for vaccinated individuals this week, and under a sunny, blue sky in Ashburn, it was easy to focus on the football matters that were swept aside by the coronavirus pandemic.
At the minicamp, Coach Ron Rivera spoke about the addition of left tackle Charles Leno and safety Bobby McCain, his excitement for the team’s wide receiver competition this fall, the depth of the offensive line and the development of tight end Sammis Reyes.
On Saturday, Rivera continued to advocate for health care by urging everyone to take the coronavirus vaccine. Before Saturday’s practice, he said he believes it to be no different from vaccines for diseases such as polio, chickenpox and smallpox.
CDC’s No. 2 official to retire this summer in second high-profile exit
The CDC’s No. 2 official plans to retire this summer, marking the second high-profile departure this month as the Biden administration seeks to rebuild trust in the battered agency.
Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told senior agency leaders Monday that she plans to retire after 33 years at the agency. Schuchat, who has been principal deputy director to four CDC directors and served as acting director several times, has played an integral role in the agency’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and other high-profile public health emergencies.
Schuchat categorically denied reports of tensions with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, saying in an exchange of text messages: “Whoever told you that has no idea of the close relationship we have. She is a wonderful leader, colleague and now friend. I cannot even imagine having tensions with her!”