Rural Indians, who make up the majority of the country’s population, have poorer access to health care than their urban counterparts. About 75 percent of residents in Basi, a village of about 5,400 roughly 25 miles outside New Delhi, are sick with the virus, reported the Economic Times of India. The newspaper said that there were no doctors or oxygen canisters in Basi and most villagers did not know how to crowdsource social media for help.