The remarks, the smiles, all the rah-rah-rah felt like a lovely artifact from another time, with Biden speaking in upbeat certainties to the whole American public. In his remarks, Biden noted that he tells the country’s adversaries never to bet against us. But we so often give people cause to believe that doing so is a winning gamble. We have such problems with imprecision, nuance and evolving situations. We’re so often like a relay team a foot away from the finish line, arguing about who gets to carry the baton the last few steps.