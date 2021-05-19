India is in the grips of a massive wave of coronavirus cases that has overwhelmed hospitals and led to fatal shortages of oxygen. The official data on covid-19 deaths understate the severity of the situation and the true figure is likely to be significantly higher.
After an exponential rise, the surge in India now appears to be moderating. The country has reported fewer than 300,000 new infections each day this week, still a huge number but lower than the record-shattering figure of more than 414,000 reported earlier this month. Deaths from covid-19 lag infections by several weeks.
Here are some significant developments:
Coronavirus vaccines may not work in some people. It’s because of their underlying conditions.
Maria Hoffman feels as though she has been left behind. Her adopted hometown of Charleston, S.C., is hopping — with restaurants and bars fully open, park concerts in full swing and maskless friends reuniting with hugs on streets.
Hoffman, 39, is fully vaccinated and eager to rejoin the world. But as a kidney transplant patient, she is hesitant to participate for fear of becoming infected. “Risk is very different for people in my situation,” she said. “I am 100 percent acting like I am not immunized.”
The state worker is among millions of immunocompromised Americans, about 3 to 4 percent of the U.S. population, for whom the shots may not work fully, or at all, and who are unsure of their place in a country that is increasingly opening up. Emerging research shows that 15 to 80 percent of those with certain conditions, such as specific blood cancers or who have had organ transplants, are generating few antibodies.
Federal health officials’ decision last week to rescind almost all masking and distancing recommendations for those who are fully vaccinated only added to the sense of fear, isolation and confusion for those with immune issues. On Twitter and other social media platforms, many such patients expressed frustration that the change might leave them with less — not more — freedom as their risk of infection grows as more of their neighbors and co-workers ditch their masks.
India breaks grim world record of daily fatalities with more than 4,500 deaths
NEW DELHI — India recorded 4,529 covid-19 deaths over the past 24 hours on Wednesday, the highest daily toll of any country since the pandemic began according to figures from the country’s Health Ministry and Johns Hopkins University.
The previous high for daily deaths was recorded on Jan. 20 in the United States, when 4,400 people died according to data from The Washington Post.
The devastating cost of India’s wave of infections is plain: crematoriums have run around-the-clock and hundreds of bodies have been found floating in the Ganges River or buried in shallow graves near its banks. In India’s vast hinterland, people are dying with covid symptoms without being tested.
In India, the death toll reflects not just the rampant spread of the virus but also the strain on a weak health-care system. Coronavirus patients have died at home because hospitals were full or inside hospitals because ventilators were unavailable. There have been repeated incidents where hospitals have run out of oxygen with fatal consequences.
Body art is back: Tattoo businesses flourishing as pandemic winds down
Keron McHugh is booked solid the next 14 months with people eager for ink and the slightest semblance of permanence.
The artist was in demand even before the pandemic forced him to shutter, but the tattoo queries kept coming even during the shop’s closure in the early stages of the coronavirus crisis, McHugh said, and it’s been “a nonstop wave” ever since.
Tattoo businesses are in the midst of a revival after the coronavirus recession and pandemic-fueled closures. Bookings and revenue are surging as Americans look for expressive and therapeutic outlets in a year marked by isolation and loss. And with nearly 1 in 2 Americans already sporting at least one tattoo, according to market researchers IBISWorld, and an expanding coterie of tatted artists and athletes, any lingering stigmas about skin art have largely dissipated.
Why 20 million U.S. doses is good news for vaccine equity, but not nearly enough to close the vaccine gap
President Biden announced Monday that his administration will send at least 20 million doses of U.S.-authorized coronavirus vaccines abroad by the end of June, a decision that followed months of calls for the United States to do more to close the growing vaccine gap.
This is the first time the United States has agreed to share vaccines approved for domestic use, namely the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots. It will add to the 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine the country already pledged.
The decision to donate a share of the country’s considerable surplus signals the administration’s recognition that inequity in access may prolong the pandemic, as well as Biden’s desire to engage in the type of “vaccine diplomacy” that China and Russia have been touting for months.
But 20 million, or even 80 million, doses represent just a tiny fraction of what experts say is need to end the pandemic.