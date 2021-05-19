Those efforts have even trickled over to the west Texas city of Lubbock, whose citizens passed an ordinance banning abortions and declaring the municipality a “sanctuary city for the unborn.” The city — whose residents passed legislation defining abortion at all stages of pregnancy “an act of murder” — is among more than 20 municipalities that have enacted such a measure in the past two years. With a population of more than 250,000, it is the largest to do so — the majority of the “sanctuary cities” are small Texas towns — and the only one where the ordinance was passed by voters rather than elected officials.